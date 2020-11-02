With the president and a number of local races on the ballot, officials believe Louisiana could see the largest turnout for a presidential election in more than two decades.

For Louisiana voters, here's everything you need to know on Election Day.

Click here for the latest stories.

+4 Louisiana expects very high voter turnout on Election Day; here's how officials are prepping After a record-setting early voting period that saw nearly 1 million people cast ballots in person or by mail, election officials in Louisiana…

When can I vote?

The polls will re-open on Election Day at 6 a.m. They will remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Nearly 1 million people cast their ballots early in Louisiana. That shattered the state's early voting record.

+3 Early vote shatters records in Louisiana, with nearly 1 million casting ballots ahead of Nov. 3 The number of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election in Louisiana, so far, have shattered records for early and mail-in voting, with the…

Where can I vote?

Voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct. You can look up your location at the Secretary of State's website by clicking here.

Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'

Beset by coronavirus and hurricanes, Calcasieu residents take joy in opportunity to vote Southwestern Louisiana people have seen trouble in triple of late: COVID-19, then hurricanes Laura and Delta, which battered their homes, busi…

What's on the ballot?

You can also preview your ballot on the Secretary of State's website above. After submitting your information, click 'My Sample Ballot.'

You can also click here to view sample ballots for the Baton Rouge area.

Confused by the constitutional amendments? Click here for explanations.

Here are the local races voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will see on their ballots Tuesday When voters in East Baton Rouge Parish head to the polls Tuesday they'll face a lengthy ballot that includes several hotly contested local rac…

Where can I find the results?

Find real-time election results from the election, as reported by the Associated Press, on our website. Click here for results.

For live Election Day coverage, follow the latest from our reporters here.

Results are also available online through the Secretary of State's Office website.