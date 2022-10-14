The two members of Louisiana’s Public Service Commission running for re-election next month hold massive funding advantages against their challengers in the final month of the campaign, with much of the money coming from utilities, lobbyists and lawyers they regulate.
The five-member board has staggered terms, so just two of them – Lambert Boissiere III, a New Orleans Democrat, and Mike Francis, a Crowley Republican – are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Historically, incumbent commissioners have had an easy path to re-election to the relatively obscure body, which among other functions sets electric rates for the vast majority of Louisiana residents and businesses.
Upstart challengers are hammering the incumbents for taking money from Entergy executives, petrochemical firms and well-heeled lawyers who represent clients before the PSC. While the sums of money involved are small compared to higher-profile races, like seats in Congress, the financial advantage enjoyed by incumbents often means they can advertise on TV while their challengers can’t.
The election comes as the commission faces key decisions, including how to better prepare Louisiana’s battered grid for climate change-fueled hurricanes, how to transition away from fossil fuels and whether to break up the monopolies enjoyed by Entergy and Cleco. The election also comes amid skyrocketing electricity rates, largely the result of higher prices for natural gas, on which Entergy and other utilities rely heavily for power.
Advocacy groups have been taking a greater interest in the work of the PSC, in part because the agency has a key role in carrying out the recommendations of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ climate task force, which aims to get Louisiana to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Boissiere, a member of an influential New Orleans political family, received donations from the Baton Rouge Water Co., Entergy executives, Cleco’s political action committee, lobbyists, petrochemical firms and consultants for the Public Service Commission, records show. The filings cover Aug. 1 to Sept. 29. Francis had a similar slate of donors.
Louisiana’s Ethics Board doesn’t require donors to name their employers, making it difficult to determine exactly how much of Boissiere’s warchest comes from regulated entities. But at least 77% of Boissiere’s fundraising during the period came from companies or people with ties to entities that have business before the PSC, according to an Advocate analysis. At least 67% of Francis’s money came from those groups.
Boissiere faces four challengers, three of whom have raised and spent money: The Rev. Gregory Manning, Davante Lewis and Willie Jones. Jesse Thompson of Plaquemine is also running. Boissiere’s opponents have lambasted the donations from regulated companies; such donations are banned or restricted in several of the 11 other states that elect their utility regulators.
Boissiere argues his donations are a distraction from the issues, and touts his votes for renewable energy, broadband efforts and policies opposed by some of his financial backers. He says the donations don’t make him beholden to interest groups, but adds that he is open to looking at banning or restricting such donations.
“We can talk about possibly changing it,” Boissiere said. “But the rules are set. I follow the rules, I follow the laws. Everything is transparent as it should be. I don’t have any bias based upon that. Never have I. My voting proves that.”
Manning, a community organizer with Together New Orleans and other groups, said his grassroots campaign will be effective, even in the face of Boissiere’s big funding advantage. Manning raised about $19,000 during the period, compared to $98,300 for Boissiere, $31,188 for Lewis – including $5,000 of his own money – and $14,120 for Jones, which was all his own money. Manning said he has taken leave from Together New Orleans during the campaign.
Boissiere’s fundraising dominance has allowed him to run TV ads, typically the most effective way to reach voters in such campaigns. His opponents can’t afford TV. Coupled with incumbency, that gives Boissiere a strong position in the race. He has nearly seven times the amount of cash on hand as his opponents combined.
Francis, who had about $90,000 on hand, nearly double the $50,000 his biggest opponent, Shalon Latour, loaned himself, said it would take about $400,000 for a challenger to compete in a PSC district, which are larger than congressional districts. When he beat Democrat Mary Werner to win an open seat in 2016, Francis said he loaned himself about $400,000.
Francis also rejected the idea that he’s swayed by campaign contributions from regulated entities, though he said he’d be open to looking at changing the rules to restrict the practice. He said the donations from utilities is a “common question” as he campaigns for re-election.
“It’s just the way the business works,” he said. “People that care about a good public servant, they give them campaign money. I’d like to think I've held the line on integrity and that (it doesn’t) sway how I vote.”
Candidates say high electric bills are top of mind for most voters in the PSC races. Louisiana’s utilities rely on natural gas more than almost anywhere in the country to power homes and businesses, and those gas prices have shot up this year, putting the squeeze on customers.
Manning said he took a pledge to not take campaign funds from anyone the PSC regulates, and cited his work pushing the New Orleans City Council, which regulated Entergy New Orleans, to ban the practice. The City Council passed an ordinance doing so this year.
“We have to have independent regulators,” he said. “Candidates that do receive campaign contributions have said, ‘It’s not illegal, so it’s fine.’ It’s not illegal; however, that does not make it right.”
Voters Organized to Educate, the political arm of the criminal justice reform group Voice of the Experienced, is spending about $20,000 running billboards in Boissiere’s district that remind people that the commissioners take money from utilities they regulate. The group also analyzed Boissiere’s contributions since 2011 and found the vast majority came from law firms, consultants, regulated industries, utilities, PACs and others with interest before the PSC.
The commission, which derives its powers from the state constitution, could ban sitting members from receiving such contributions. But it would take a legislative change to ban prospective candidates from raising money from such donors.
Lewis said fundraising to seek a seat on the PSC is a huge roadblock for challengers.
“This is why these races are so important for the people,” Lewis said. “I think it’s very hard to have a strong regulator who also takes a significant amount of money from entities they regulate.”
“That’s why my campaign coffers are a little bit smaller…I want to hold them accountable.”