Updated at 8:46 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, was re-elected Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.
In early returns, Scalise was getting 86% of the vote.
He wasn’t that concerned about his reelection bid as he spent much of the campaign criss-crossing the country helping other Republicans in their congressional campaigns. Scalise, 55, has held Louisiana’s 1st Congressional district seat since 2008 and has climbed the House GOP leadership ranks to become, as minority whip, the chamber’s No. 2 ranking Republican.
The district is based in the Jefferson Parish and north shore of New Orleans and also includes a small portion of the City of New Orleans as well as much of the southeast Louisiana coast.
He has a pair of opponents — Democrat Lee Ann Dugas and Libertarian Howard Kearney — who have both challenged him several times in recent years.
Dugas was collecting 12% of the vote in initial returns and Kearney was getting 2%.
Dugas, a 57-year-old disabled military veteran, has challenged Scalise in every election since 2014 but never cracked 14% against the incumbent. Kearney, a 62-year-old computer program, previously drew 3% of the vote against Scalise in 2016 and 1% of 2018.
Check back for more details.