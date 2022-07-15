Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards asked New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to come to Louisiana and whichever Democrat runs to replace him next year, according to the New Jersey Globe, a political news website.
Edwards has been in Portland, Maine attending the National Governors Association summer meeting since Wednesday. He returns to Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Murphy will lead the Democratic Governors Association, called DGA, during the 2023 elections cycle.
“I wouldn’t be governor today without the help of the DGA,” Edwards told the Globe. “Phil Murphy’s a good friend, he’s more than qualified to lead the DGA. And so, I absolutely would want him to be involved in the race to succeed me.”
Edwards said the next year’s gubernatorial contest has similar dynamics as 2015 and 2019 when he won in solid red state as a moderate pro-gun, anti-anti-abortion Democrat. Edwards told the website he wasn’t concerned about Murphy’s politics, which the Globe described as “staunch progressive.”
A lot of Republicans are angling for a gubernatorial run in 2023 including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder all said to be taking a close look. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy may or may not be considering the race. Only a few Democrats are being talked up, including New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno and state Sen. Gary Smith, of Norco.
In addition to the Louisiana race, Murphy will be called on to help Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear get reelected.
Governors from 18 states and one territory, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Dakota, are at the meeting.
Edwards travel is being paid for with state funds.