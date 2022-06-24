Sen. John Kennedy hailed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which bans abortions in Louisiana, while the three Democrats challenging his re-election criticized the ruling.
The opinion makes abortion legal on a state-by-state basis. It now becomes illegal in Louisiana because of a 2006 anti-abortion law that was triggered by Friday’s opinion to nullify the 1973 landmark decision.
“Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error,” Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement. “Louisianians have worked for a long time to have this freedom that is rightly and constitutionally theirs.”
Luke Mixon, a former Naval fighter pilot who now flies for Delta Air Lines, noted that he opposes abortion, which puts him out of step with the national Democratic Party but aligns him with Gov. John Bel Edwards, also a Democrat.
“This decision effectively denies women access to critical health care in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is in danger,” Mixon said in a statement, echoing a criticism by Edwards of the ruling. “I believe in protecting the sanctity of life, but there is nothing pro-life about forcing victims of sexual assault to birth their assailant’s child or denying women access to life-saving care. Moreover, I oppose any laws that seek to jail doctors and women in desperate circumstances. Finally, I am deeply concerned that today’s ruling also threatens marriage equality and access to contraception."
Gary Chambers, a social justice activist in Baton Rouge, said the ruling was by “a tyrannical Supreme Court hand-picked by Donald Trump…. I’ve been watching men like John Kennedy and others from both parties work to erode the rights of women for decades. The pro-life banner is a lie. These men are simply pro-forced birth, doing nothing to lift Louisiana from 49th nationwide in the overall health of women and children.”
Chambers called on Congress to legalize abortion, but there’s not enough support for that.
Syrita Steib, the executive director of Operation Restoration, echoed Chambers’ criticism, saying the ruling “is a tragic miscarriage of justice on the rights of women, one which has erased 40 years of hard-fought progress with the stroke of a pen.”
Steib, whose New Orleans-based group advocates for women as they leave prison, said women will continue to have abortions but in a dangerous fashion.
“When a woman doesn’t have the financial means to leave the state, banning abortion will force her to risk her own life,” Steib said. “This decision is unjust, brutally discriminatory, and places a deadly burden on America’s most disadvantaged communities.”
The primary is Nov. 8, and the runoff, if needed, will be on Dec. 10.