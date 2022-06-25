U.S. Sen. John Kennedy offered a tepid response to President Joe Biden’s proposal this week to suspend the federal gas tax for three months as a way to offset the cost of high inflation.
“The senator is open to any legislative proposal that would actually help Louisianians who are struggling under President Biden’s inflation,” Kennedy spokesperson Jess Andrews said in an email.
Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib, two of the Democrats challenging Kennedy’s re-election campaign, endorsed Biden’s plan. The federal gas tax is 18 cents per gallon.
“The gas tax holiday is an important first step in relieving the pain and stress that families are suffering across the country at the hands of rampant inflation,” Chambers, a business consultant in Baton Rouge, said in an email.
“It’s an admirable idea, but it’s a short-term fix,” said Steib, executive director of Operation Restoration, a New Orleans-based group that advocates for women after their release from prison.
Luke Mixon, the third Democrat challenging Kennedy, called the gas holiday “a nice step, but it doesn’t address the issue or provide the relief Louisiana families desperately need.”
Biden is blaming the inflation rate, which is 8.6%, the highest since 1981, on supply chain problems from the pandemic and the invasion of Russia by President Vladimir Putin.
Kennedy, a Republican who is seeking a second term, is pinning the blame for inflation and high gas prices on Biden.
“The only way to get gasoline prices lower is to flood this country with oil, our own oil, and guarantee to the industry that if it invests capital to do that, it will be allowed to get a return on its capital and that as soon as the crisis is past, the Biden administration won’t try to put them out of business,” Kennedy said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday.
Steib seems to agree with Kennedy on this point.
“Oil companies are an essential force for us in Louisiana with jobs,” she said. “They are leery of increasing production because they think the profits they’re receiving are momentary. For us to really see some relief, Biden has to have a commitment to the oil and gas industry in addition to alternative sources of energy.”
Mixon, a pilot for Delta Air Lines after serving as a Navy fighter pilot, is taking a centrist view.
“There’s no good reason energy companies are enjoying record high profits while we are paying record high prices,” he said. “The energy companies and the Biden administration need to stop pointing fingers and work together to cut the red tape and increase the production of oil, gas, solar, and wind, which will drive down costs, provide Louisianans with real relief, and create good jobs.”
Chambers, a social justice activist, takes a less charitable view of the oil and gas companies.
“While the world endures the consequences of Putin's war on Ukraine, we here at home are suffering from big oil’s war on American households,” he said. “I encourage the President and Democrats in the Senate to continue to push legislation like S. 3920, a bill to stop price gouging on gasoline other fuels during times of crisis.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is the sponsor.
“While oil companies see record profits, Louisiana’s economy ranks 47th in the nation and the people of our state struggle to decide between transportation and food on the table,” Chambers said.
The primary is Nov. 8, and the runoff, if necessary, will be on Dec. 10.