The Advocate | The Times-Picayune has partnered with the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica to cover the 2020 election, and voters in Louisiana can help.
Already nearly 1 million people have voted in Louisiana's 2020 presidential election, representing a huge jump from 2016, when about 531,000 voted in the early voting and mail voting period. On election day, officials expect 1.2 million more people may cast ballots, bringing turnout to its highest level in more than two decades.
That has brought with it a surge in mail-in ballots, which are up 153% compared to four years ago. That's largely because people aged 65 and older are using absentee ballots at a much higher clip. Plus, a federal judge ordered Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to implement a host of pandemic precautions, including a limited expansion of mail-in ballots. Early voting was also extended.
With those changes, and the fact that the election is being held in the midst of a pandemic, voting will look different this year. We want to hear from you about your voting experience. Here's how:
