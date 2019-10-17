A decision of what the runoff for a Baton Rouge Senate seat will look like is about to be made as commissioners begin to actually count votes in an election that ended with a tie for second place between the two Republican contenders.

Both Republican state Reps. Franklin Foil and Steve Carter ended with 12,522 ballots after Saturday’s election to replace term-limited Dan Claitor in the state Senate District 16 seat covering much of southeast Louisiana. Democratic candidate Beverly Brooks Thompson led the field with 14,211 votes. The recount was needed to decide in the ballots were accurately tallied and who would be in the Nov. 16 runoff.

The East Baton Rouge Commission of Elections is in charge of the recount. Once the recount results are announced by the commission, which is set up in the middle of the room, the Nov. 16 runoff ballot will be set. Any challenge to ballots that weren't accepted for not following the process, such as an improper signature on the ballot, will be sorted out in court.

For the past two hours Parish Registrar of Voters office commissioners on six tables has been counting and sorting the different kinds of paper ballot for absentee and early votes. (Regular election day machines don’t use paper ballots).

East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said sort of the 58 ballot styles, 16 of which include Senate District 16 race. The remainder of the ballots will be returned to sealed boxes and the actual count that determines who will be in the Nov. 16 runoff will begin after lunch.

A three-way runoff could split the GOP vote between Carter and Foil, giving the Democratic Thompson a much greater shot of flipping the seat than would a head-to-head matchup with a single Republican. The seat has been held by a Republican since 1987, including at one time by current U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and the current Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

Thompson was the only candidate to show up for the count. She said she had a race to run and was unconcerned who else would be in it.

Foil and Carter each sent seven "friends," several of whom are lawyers.

Lawyers Jack Whitehead, for Foil, and Josh Melder, for Carter, both said they were wanting to ensure that the rules are properly followed and the count of votes is accurate.

“Accuracy is paramount,” said Raborn.

Rules include only red pens and no drink cups or water bottles on counting table. The public and candidate reps can watch the count and can ask questions.

First the seals were broken on the boxes in which absentee and early paper ballots have been stored since Saturday night. About 1,600 to 1,700 paper ballots are involved, but no specific count was given prior to the recount.

Commissioners seated at six tables started by separating ballot styles because balloting location had a different roster of elections.

When the actual vote count begins, one commissioner at each table will read aloud the ballot's vote, then using a red pen, the two other commissioners will keep a tally. Once the votes are counted, the sheets will be tallied by adding machine, then presented to Election Commission.

Candidate representatives, media, and the general public milled between the tables doing the recount.

Senate District 16 is one of the most affluent in Louisiana, including in its boundaries the high-end Country Club of Louisiana, a smattering of industry executives, much of the LSU campus and most of the neighborhoods where the university's faculty and staff live.

A stack of paper ballots that was apparently double-counted on Saturday night turned Foil’s razor-thin second-place finish into a stunning tie with his fellow Republican Steve Carter, throwing the race into turmoil and raising the possibility of a historic three-way runoff election.

Foil, a state representative and longtime friend and seatmate of Carter’s in the Louisiana House, said he was watching election results Saturday with friends and family at home. With 100% of precincts reporting, the secretary of state’s unofficial election results website showed Foil had edged out Carter by just eight votes. He said he went to bed thinking he would face Thompson in a Nov. 16 runoff.

But about 12:30 a.m., Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin called to inform him of a development in the race: The paper ballots had been rescanned by election officials after a discrepancy in the vote total, and Foil’s eight-vote lead evaporated. He was tied with Carter.

Republican funderaiser Lane Grigsby, of Baton Rouge, added increase interest when he revealed that he offered to help Foil in a future election if he stepped aside for this one. Foil refused.

