Early voting begins Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.

The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

East Baton Rouge Parish

District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES2, Div. M

Yvette Alexander, D

Tiffany Foxworth, D

Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C

Whitney Higginbotham Greene, R

Johnell Matthews, D

Baker Councilman, District 4

Doris T. Alexander, D

Robert Young, D

Property tax issues

Central Community School Board, $23 million bond, 20 years

East Side Fire Protection District No. 5, 6.5 mills, 10 years

Ascension Parish

Property tax issues

Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years

Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years

Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years

Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years

Assumption Parish

No races

East Feliciana Parish

Jackson Town Marshal

Fred Allen, R

Mark Dousay, D

Iberville Parish

Property tax issues

Parishwide property tax, 3-mill renewal, 10 years

Parishwide, School Board, 6.22-mill renewal, 10 years

Livingston Parish

Fire Protection

District No. 5 Service Charge ($32, $100, $150), 10 years

Pointe Coupee Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, School District, 9.5 mills, 10 years

St. Helena Parish

Fire Protection

District No. 4, property tax No. 1 of 2, 6.81-mill renewal, 10 years

District No. 4, property tax No. 2 of 2, 22.71-mill renewal, 10 years

St. James Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, School District No. 1, 6.04-mill renewal, 10 years

Tangipahoa Parish

Property tax issues

Hammond property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

Independence property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

West Baton Rouge Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, 3-mill renewal, 10 years

West Feliciana Parish

No races