Early voting begins Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.
The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
East Baton Rouge Parish
District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES2, Div. M
Yvette Alexander, D
Tiffany Foxworth, D
Longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander and lawyer Tiffany Foxworth advanced to an Aug. 15 runoff for an open seat on the 19th …
Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C
Whitney Higginbotham Greene, R
Johnell Matthews, D
Lawyers Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Johnell Matthews secured spots Saturday night in an Aug. 15 runoff for a vacant seat on the Baton Roug…
Baker Councilman, District 4
Doris T. Alexander, D
Robert Young, D
Property tax issues
Central Community School Board, $23 million bond, 20 years
East Side Fire Protection District No. 5, 6.5 mills, 10 years
Ascension Parish
Property tax issues
Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years
Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years
Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years
Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years
Assumption Parish
No races
East Feliciana Parish
Jackson Town Marshal
Fred Allen, R
Mark Dousay, D
Iberville Parish
Property tax issues
Parishwide property tax, 3-mill renewal, 10 years
Parishwide, School Board, 6.22-mill renewal, 10 years
Livingston Parish
Fire Protection
District No. 5 Service Charge ($32, $100, $150), 10 years
Pointe Coupee Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, School District, 9.5 mills, 10 years
St. Helena Parish
Fire Protection
District No. 4, property tax No. 1 of 2, 6.81-mill renewal, 10 years
District No. 4, property tax No. 2 of 2, 22.71-mill renewal, 10 years
St. James Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, School District No. 1, 6.04-mill renewal, 10 years
Tangipahoa Parish
Property tax issues
Hammond property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
Independence property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
West Baton Rouge Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, 3-mill renewal, 10 years
West Feliciana Parish
No races