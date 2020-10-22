Bill’s with Amy.
That’s U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s message in his latest TV ad.
Released Thursday, it highlights his strong support for Amy Coney Barrett, the judge originally from Metairie who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court. The Senate is about to vote on her lifetime appointment.
“To Bill Cassidy, Amy Coney Barrett is extremely qualified,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot. “He will vote to confirm her.”
Bernie Pinsonat, a pollster and political consultant in Baton Rouge, said the Cassidy campaign’s polling must show that her selection is a hit with voters in Louisiana.
“Trump is expected to carry Louisiana,” said Pinsonat. “She’s a judge from Metairie. It all ads up to his campaign believing this is a plus.”
As the TV ad showed a photo of Cassidy and Barrett together in his Senate office, the narrator added, “Bill Cassidy believes judges should interpret the Constitution, not legislate from the bench.”
Pinsonat said this line is red meat for conservatives. “That’s their message when it comes to judges,” he said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Barrett's nomination Thursday, with Democrats boycotting the proceeding to protest the Republicans' rush to install Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats have noted repeatedly that never has the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.
The conservative background and voting record of Barrett, an appellate judge in Indiana after serving as a law professor at Notre Dame's law school, has Republicans believing that she will be part of a majority to reject the Affordable Care Act and overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Cassidy’s main Democratic opponent, believes Republican senators should hold off on voting until after the new term for Congress and the president begins in January, as Republicans insisted in 2016 when they blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to a vacant seat.
At a Press Club of Baton Rouge campaign forum earlier this month, Perkins said the Senate, instead of voting on Barrett, should be approving another economic relief package for citizens in need. He did not answer a question on whether he would vote to confirm Barrett.
Two lesser known Democrats at the forum – Peter Wenstrup, a New Orleans teacher, and Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge small businessman and part-time actor – both said they would oppose her.
Cassidy skipped the event.