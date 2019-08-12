Congressman Ralph Abraham has launched his first TV ad in the race for governor, making him the last of the three major candidates to do so.
The introductory ad, titled "Frontrunner," shows Abraham standing in front of an American flag as the camera pans upward and narrators repeat his name as the "Republican frontrunner" and "President Trump's go-to ally in Louisiana."
Abraham has led Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, the other major Republican in the race, in polling so far. But Rispone has a sizable funding advantage after loaning his campaign more than $10 million. Rispone and Gov. John Bel Edwards have been advertising on TV for weeks.
The primary election, where all candidates will appear on the same ballot, is Oct. 12. If no candidate wins more than 50%, the top two will advance to a Nov. 16 runoff election.
Last week, qualifying ended in the race with nine candidates but no major surprises, as Edwards, a Democrat, faces Abraham and Rispone as his two significant Republican challengers.
The candidates have collectively raised more than $22 million in the race, most of which will be spent in the coming weeks as they blitz the TV airwaves. A host of Super PACs and other outside organizations looking to influence the race--including several based in Washington, D.C.--are also sitting on millions and are expected to spend heavily.