In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge. While Louisiana Republicans have cautioned that infighting among GOP candidates could sink efforts to retake the governor's mansion, a political action committee backing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham isn't following requests to avoid intraparty attacks. The Securing Louisiana's Future PAC, which is supporting Abraham in the Oct. 12 election, released a Facebook ad panning fellow Republican contender Eddie Rispone, a wealthy Baton Rouge businessman.