Gov. John Bel Edwards' campaign launched its first television ad of the runoff election, a spot featuring the governor directly comparing his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone to former Gov. Bobby Jindal.
Edwards, a rare Democratic statewide official in Louisiana, was forced into a runoff Saturday after falling short of the 50% mark he needed to win the election outright. Rispone, a millionaire businessman from Baton Rouge, won the coveted second-place spot after pouring $11.5 million of personal money into the race, allowing him to beat out Congressman Ralph Abraham, the other major Republican, with 27% of the vote.
In the ad launched Tuesday, Edwards continued a message that he has promoted throughout the race--that his Republican opposition represents a return to the tenure of Bobby Jindal, whose tax and budget policies helped create recurring budget deficits in Louisiana.
"Four years ago, you elected me to pull Louisiana out of the ditch," Edwards says in the ad. "And by working with Republicans and Democrats, we turned a $2 billion deficit into a surplus, gave teachers a pay raise, and expanded healthcare for working families."
"Now we have a choice to make: let Eddie Rispone drag us back to the deficits and cuts to health care and education of Bobby Jindal, or continue moving forward and investing in our future. That is what this election is about, and that’s why I’m asking for your vote."
Rispone's campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday. The Republican is now backed by President Donald Trump, who already stumped against Edwards once the night before the primary, as well Abraham, who endorsed him on election night.
Analysts are forecasting a close race between Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, and Rispone, a newcomer to elected office who has long donated to GOP causes.