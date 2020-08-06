Businessman and Airport Commissioner Cleve Dunn, Jr. has survived a legal challenge to his candidacy for the District 6 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

Chief Judge Wilson Fields of the 19th Judicial District ruled Thursday that Dunn met the residency requirements to run for the Metro Council seat in this fall's municipal elections, despite allegations that he actually lives in another council district.

"It was a frivolous lawsuit to begin with," Dunn said after Thursday's ruling. "We did what was required to qualify ethically and legally. This happened because some people have doubts about their ability to compete and beat me at the ballot box so they tried to put me out of the race on a technicality."

The lawsuit against Dunn claimed that, while he's registered to vote at an address on Harvey Drive that is inside District 6, he has claimed a homestead exemption on a home located on Jane Seymour Drive, which is in District 8. The lawsuit said Dunn lists the Seymour Drive home as his mailing address for the Harvey Drive property.

Baton Rouge attorney Charlotte McDaniel, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Febiola Taylor, argued during Thursday's virtual hearing that the Jane Seymour Drive address was Dunn's primary address since 2004.

McDaniel had one of Dunn's challenger's in the race, Susan Kaufman, testify that she visited the home of Jane Seymour Drive on Aug. 3 and Dunn scurried away when she started taking pictures of him outside the home.

Kaufman, who owns property across the street from the Harvey Street address, also told the court she's always seen a woman coming to and from the house. She said she spoke with the woman, who told her she was living at the address alone.

But Judge Wilson noted that the parish's Plan of Government, which the plaintiff's arguments were built on, does not state how long an individual has to be a resident of the district, just that they must be a qualified voter and resident at the time they qualify.

Dunn's attorney, Edmond Jordan — also a representative in the state Legislature, presented documents from the Parish Assessor showing that Dunn's homestead exemption at the Harvey Street home is listed in the parish's 2019 tax rolls.

During his testimony Dunn claimed he purchased the single-family home on Harvey Street in May of 2019 and that he sleeps there but couldn't give the exact amount of nights a week that he does.

"It was my goal to move into District 6 to live among the people I'm attempting to serve," Dunn said after the hearing. "Now that this is over, I look forward to connecting with the voters in District 6."

Dunn is one of several candidates for Metro Council and mayor-president who faced legal challenges to their candidacy. Only one, William Chatman Sr. — a candidate for the District 10 Council seat — was actually thrown out.

Dunn's case is the final one to be heard for this election cycle.