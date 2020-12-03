Sharon Weston Broome (left) and Steve Carter (right)

 File photos

The candidates for East Baton Rouge mayor-president will face off tonight in their final debate before Saturday's runoff election.

The 6 p.m. debate between Sharon Weston Broome, the incumbent Democrat, and Steve Carter, the Republican challenger, comes as the advertising war between the candidates is heating up.

In a new ad unveiled Tuesday, Broome took aim at Carter, saying the former state representative wants to take resources from the city-parish's children and senior citizens with his idea to shift revenues from certain voter-approved taxes if elected the mayor.

A representative from Carter’s campaign fired back, saying that Broome’s comments and ad are “intentionally misleading” and that East Baton Rouge Parish voters “deserve better.”

Watch a live stream of the debate on WAFB below.

