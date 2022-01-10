Senate hopeful Luke Mixon labeled his opponent, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, a “threat to democracy” for sowing doubt about the outcome of the 2020 election and said Louisiana deserves a representative that will fight to secure needed federal funding for roads, bridges and more.

Speaking Monday before the Baton Rouge Press Club, Mixon, a Democrat and veteran fighter pilot, said the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, and subsequent decision by Kennedy and other Republicans to object to the election results, motivated him to enter the race.

“[Kennedy] was given an opportunity to tell the truth, to defend democracy, but instead he chose the lie. He was weak. He lacked the moral courage to do the right thing. He betrayed his oath to the Constitution. He betrayed every American voter who participated in the election,” Mixon said.

“I’m not going to stand by and watch people spit in the face of democracy,” he added.

A Kennedy spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

Mixon also targeted Kennedy for voting against the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion spending plan that aims to upgrade highways and bridges, improve ports, rescue failing water systems and expand access to high-speed internet.

“Now you ask yourself: why would Sen. Kennedy vote against those things? I don’t know. I can only assume that he’s more interested in partisanship and sound bites than in solving problems,” Mixon said.

A Bunkie native, Mixon graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and was deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, flying F/A-18 Hornets off aircraft carriers. He earned three Air Medals during that time was recognized as the F/A-18 Attack Aviator of the Year.

“It disheartens me to see all the American treasure that was invested in building roads and bridges and drainage and sewage in countries on the other side of the world,” Mixon said. “Meanwhile, we try to do it here in the United States, in Louisiana, where it’s needed, and we have people like John Kennedy calling it wasteful and stupid. It’s not.”

Mixon, 42, described himself as a moderate Democrat, and said his ideology most clearly aligns with Gov. John Bel Edwards, who he said, “does a fantastic job of always putting the people of Louisiana over his political party and his politics.”

If elected, Mixon said he’d operate with bipartisanship in mind, referencing Kennedy’s counterpart, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was instrumental in negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure package.

“I’m not looking to pander to the extremes,” Mixon said, acknowledging that he would need support from Republicans to beat Kennedy. “I believe that the 70% of us in the middle are being overlooked and being screamed over.”

Mixon said Congress should prioritize making daycare affordable, investing in early childhood education and finding ways to lower prescription drug costs. He supports a carve-out to the filibuster to allow the Senate to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Act with 50 votes but is against abolishing the filibuster altogether.

Mixon is up against a formidable challenger in Kennedy, who was state treasurer for 17 years before winning the U.S. Senate seat vacated by David Vitter in 2017. The 69-year-old Republican from Madisonville is a prolific fundraiser and has a whopping $9.7 million in campaign cash on hand, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

But Mixon isn’t fazed.

“I’m not naïve. I think there are three things necessary: a good message, a good messenger, and the way things are today, you need a lot of money to spend that money,” Mixon said. “I’m very confident we’re going to raise enough money to be competitive in this race.”