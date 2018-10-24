An astounding number of Louisiana voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in the first day of early voting.

The Secretary of State’s Office reported that 69,035, of the state’s nearly 3 million registered, voted early. That’s more than the 54,989 who early voted the first day in the 2012 presidential election, in which 67.9 percent of the voters ultimately participated, but less than the 2016 presidential election’s record-holding 87,066 votes on the first day. Turnout ultimately was 67.8 percent in 2016.

Many political strategists were predicting a very modest involvement given the tepid response to the Secretary of State’s campaign, which is statewide, and the lack of any real competitive races in the reelections races for Louisiana’s six U.S. House members.

Doing the math, Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon estimated Wednesday that about 910,000 voters – or 31 percent of the total registered – will participate in the Nov. 6 election to choose a secretary of state, six congressmen, dozens of school board members, a few mayors and a handful of councilmen. Last year’s statewide election attracted 13 percent of the registered voters.

“It’s entirely possible that the previous record, set in the 2016 Presidential election, of 26 percent of the vote being cast before Election Day may approach 30 percent this year,” Couvillon wrote after analyzing the first day’s vote.

He noted that 73 percent of the early voters were white, and 40 percent were Republican.

Tuesday’s top three early voting parishes were East Baton Rouge, with 6,263 early votes; St Tammany at 5,521; and Orleans with 4,972. Jefferson Parish had 4,614 early votes case and Lafayette had 2,596, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Before celebrating a “newfound love of midterm voting,” Couvillon cautioned that some changes impacted the statistics.

The Secretary of State last year began mailing ballots to voters over the age of 65 or disabled and can’t readily get to the polls. Their votes, a very high percentage of this group participates, are now included in the first day tallies.

Still, Couvillon wrote that he felt comfortable enough saying that early voting “was through the roof,” he said in an email.

Millions across the nation, where midterm congressional seats are more in play, have cast their ballots early. Though it’s too soon to say for sure, Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida who studies elections, told The New York Times, that if the trend persists the turnout rate nationwide could be as great as the 48 percent, which is the percentage of voters participating in 1966 midterms.

Turnout has surged among Republicans, Democrats and independents. McDonald counted more than 7 million voters nationwide by Tuesday afternoon.

“It will be interesting to see whether more Democrats (in Louisiana) early vote throughout the week after a weak start,” Couvillon wrote. “Democratic early voting tends to be the heaviest on Saturdays – which this year will be the third to last day of early voting.”

Early voting continues daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday, through Tuesday, Oct. 30 at selected locations. Election day is Nov. 6, with Dec. 8 designated as runoff day to decide any unresolved elections.