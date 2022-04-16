The special election to replace New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson will be held in November, Senate President Page Cortez decided this week.
Qualifying will be July 20-22, the primary will coincide with the congressional elections on Nov. 8 and the runoff, if needed, will be held on Dec. 10.
Cortez said he chose that schedule because it gives candidates enough time to decide whether to qualify, and it ensures a good turnout by having the race on the congressional ballot.
Three Democratic state representatives whose House districts overlap with Peterson’s Senate District 5 are considering the race. They are: Royce Duplessis, Mandie Landry and Aimee Freeman.
Landry has one advantage: a greater portion of her district is in Senate District 5 compared to the other two representatives.
Other potential candidates include Jay Banks, a political ally of Peterson who lost his re-election bid last year to the New Orleans City Council, and Carling Dinkler, a lobbyist for Carvana, which sells used cars online. Dinkler finished just behind Landry in the 2019 when she placed second in the primary but won in the runoff.
Senate District 5 includes Central City, the Central Business District, Broadmoor, Uptown, Hollygrove and a tiny slice of Metairie. The election will be based on the current legislative boundaries.
In the fall of 2023, the winner will have to run for re-election in the new boundaries approved during the redistricting session in February. Under the new map, the district will extend across the Mississippi River to include Marrero and gain a sizable majority of Black voters.
Peterson resigned on April 8 after 12 years in the Senate to, she said, address her depression and gambling addiction.
The Times-Picayune | The Advocate reported the next day that she is under federal investigation. The newspaper reported on Thursday that she is “fully cooperating” with federal authorities, according to her lawyer.
Cortez noted that Senate District 5 will continue to be staffed in case constituents have any questions or concerns.