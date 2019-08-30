Little known candidate for Louisiana governor Gary Landrieu told the USA Today Network Friday that he meant to use the n-word in a radio interview earlier in the day and that he's not a racist.

"I'm not a racist and I don't use the word often," Landrieu told the USA Today reporter. "No, I don't regret it because it was designed to be a tool for people to understand my experience as a child and the racism I experienced as a child."

Landrieu, an Independent who is the cousin of former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, used the n-word in response to a caller who called him a "piece of shit."

“Let me tell you, when I was a kid we learned about protecting ourselves and defending ourselves because we were called a lot of ugly names as children,” Landrieu said during an episode of “The Right Chicks” on New Orleans’ WGSO 990 show this week. "As an eight-year-old, they called me, ‘Oh, there’s the n*****-lovers right there."

