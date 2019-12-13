State Rep. Sherman Mack on Friday won a vote of the Louisiana Republican delegation in his bid for House speaker, multiple sources said, as GOP leaders push for the party to pick the House’s leader without input from Democrats.
Mack won 39 votes, compared to 17 for the other front-runner, state Rep. Clay Schexnayder, and one for state Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette.
Republicans hold 68 of the 105 seats in the Louisiana House.
The vote came after an hours-long meeting of the Republican delegation Friday that took place behind closed doors. While the vote was not official and lawmakers won't choose the speaker until next month, Republican leaders have hoped the party will coalesce around the winner.
It remains to be seen whether the delegation will vote in unity next month for Mack, but with a near-supermajority, the party could install Mack without any votes from Democrats if it did.
Mack, an Albany lawyer, and Schexnayder, an auto shop owner from Gonzales, emerged as front-runners for the job in recent weeks, and both offered up a similar policy vision. They said tort reform would be their top priority, advancing a long-held conservative priority in Louisiana that has evoked heated battles in the Legislature and in this year’s election cycle.
The House Republican delegation four years ago said they were backing state Rep. Cameron Henry ahead of the public vote for speaker, but Henry ultimately dropped out when he couldn't secure the 53 House members needed to elect the speaker. Henry threw his support behind Taylor Barras, a New Iberia Republican who is term-limited.
Pro-business groups and trial attorneys, who are on opposite sides of the issue, poured millions into the governor’s race and legislative elections. Business groups were generally successful in electing favorable lawmakers, while Edwards, a Democrat with big support from attorneys, won the governor’s race.
Four years ago, Edwards tried to keep with a decades-old tradition of Louisiana’s governor hand-picking legislative leaders, despite the two branches being separate. But Republicans, wielding a sizable majority in the state House, bucked his pick for speaker, Democratic state Rep. Walt Leger III, of New Orleans, and instead installed Barras.
This time around, Edwards has stayed on the sidelines. Democrats in the Legislature have said they also have not had a say in the speaker selection process.