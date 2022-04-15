Luke Mixon, a long shot Democrat for the U.S. Senate, is airing an online ad that attacks Sen. John Kennedy for voting to reject presidential electors after a mob stormed Congress in January 2021 to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the next president.
Kennedy, a Republican running for a second term, voted to reject the presidential electors from Pennsylvania but not from Arizona.
Mixon says in the two-minute spot that voters in November need to hold Kennedy accountable for the Jan. 6 vote that threatened the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.
In the ad, Mixon juxtaposes Kennedy’s vote with his own service as a Navy fighter pilot who was prepared to give his life to protect the country.
"Kennedy put our democracy in the greatest crisis we've faced since the Civil War," said Mixon, now a Delta Air Lines pilot who lives in Baton Rouge. "And I won't stand by while he attacks the freedoms and institutions my friends and I spent decades defending. We must hold him accountable."
Kennedy has said he voted against certifying the electors from Arizona because he believed that fraud was committed during the election but noted that withholding the state’s 11 electoral votes from Biden would not have been enough to overturn his victory.