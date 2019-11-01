Two Republican candidates in the runoff for a 21st Judicial District Court seat have more in common than their political parties.

Both men, Brian Abels and Ernie Drake III, serve as magistrate judges in their communities and both seek to follow in the footsteps of family members who served in public office.

Abels led in the Oct. 12 primary race for Division D of the district court, with 42 percent of the vote. Drake had 36 percent. The two defeated William Dykes.

The winner in the upcoming Nov. 16 runoff will succeed Judge Doug Hughes, who retired earlier this year from the 21st Judicial District Court, which covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.

Abels, 50, of Denham Springs, practices law there and serves as the magistrate for the mayor's courts in both Killian and Springfield; in Springfield he previously served the court as a prosecutor.

Drake, 37, of Springfield, practices law in Ponchatoula. He served as a public defender for the 21st Judicial District Court for two years, before resigning in August in order to run for the Division D seat on the court.

Drake serves as the magistrate for the Ponchatoula Mayor's Court; he was also previously prosecutor there.

Both men have seen public service up close, in their own families.

Brian Abels' father, the late Harold Abels, served as mayor of Springfield. A cousin, Tommy Abels, is the current mayor of Springfield, and Brian Abels' late uncle, Charles "Bubbie" Abels, was Livingston Parish assessor for 52 years, from 1943 to 1995.

Brian Abels, who's been practicing law for 22 years, said that when the seat on the 21st Judicial District Court became vacant, he felt it was "time to run, to make a career change if I'm fortunate enough to be elected."

He said he feels he has the qualities it takes to be a judge: upright moral character and the right temperament.

"For the different folks that come before you, you're dealing with them at times when you have to be harsh, but also be respectful of them," Abels said.

Drake's father, the late Ernie Drake Jr., was a 21st Judicial District Court judge for Division G before serving on the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal.

"I got to see it every day," Drake III said. "You get calls at all hours of the night; it's a 24-hour gig. I was exposed to the life of a judge at an early age, and it's something I wanted to do."

He said he thinks the office takes "someone who's willing to sit there and listen and give everyone a fair shake."

"It's not just being firm, you have to be fair," Drake said.

Early voting for the Nov. 16 general election is Saturday through Nov. 9, excluding Sunday.