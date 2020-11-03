Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division B – Ascension, Assumption, St James
Assistant District Attorney Cody Martin beat Aaron Chaisson Jr., a Prairieville insurance defense attorney, Tuesday night in a three-parish race to replace former longtime St. James Parish Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr., complete but unofficial results show.
Kliebert did not seek reelection for his seat in the 23rd Judicial District Court. The district encompasses Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.
Martin, a St. James native, led Chaisson 52% to 48% and performed well in populous Ascension Parish, where he now works.
Chaisson ran on his more than 20 years of experience primarily in civil practice defending individuals and businesses from legal claims as a State Farm Insurance Co. attorney.
Martin, who represents several public bodies as an assistant district attorney, had emphasized his steady approach to the law and his ability to help people find a resolution to their problems.
The Division B race was one of two on the ballot for the five-judge judicial district.
Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division D – Ascension, Assumption, St James
Local prosecutor Steven Tureau beat local public defender Chris Bridges for the judgeship previously held by an Assumption Parish judge who resigned amid a scandal over her racist comments and affair with a top law enforcement official.
Former two-term Judge Jessie LeBlanc resigned in late February after she admitted to sending inflammatory text messages to her former lover, Bruce Prejean, a former chief sheriff's deputy in Assumption Parish.
Tureau beat Bridges by 22 percentage points, 61% to 39%, result show.
Since the campaign has begun, LeBlanc's resignation hasn't been a major point of discussion, but both Bridges and Tureau have emphasized their impartiality and willingness to give people who would come before them a fair hearing.
Tureau, who is a St. Amant native and son of a former judge in the district, Ralph Tureau, has emphasized his record as a prosecutor that has resulted in nearly 1,000 criminal convictions and his experience with criminal jury trials.
Bridges, a Gonzales native, has emphasized his well-rounded experience in his 25-year legal career, managing tens of thousands of cases as a public defender.
Bridges won the endorsement of the local Republican Party committee, but Tureau significantly out-raised Bridges in fundraising, drawing in dollars from numerous law firms, local officials and others.
Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F - Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa
William Scott Dykes beat fellow Republican Colt Fore for the vacant judicial seat in Livingston and two other parishes after longtime Judge Beth Wolfe won a seat on a state appellate court in July.
Complete but unofficial results show Dykes led Fore, 54% to 46%.
Wolfe won an election to replace former 1st Circuit Judge Will Crain, who won a seat on the state Supreme Court last year. Wolfe had served on the Division F seat in the 21st Judicial District for 15 years.
The district encompasses St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes in addition to Livingston.
Judge, Court of Appeal, 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A
Judge Jude Gravois will face former St. John the Baptist Parish prosecutor Sharrolyn Jackson Miles in a runoff for the seat Gravois has held for 11 years on Louisiana's 5th Circuit Court of Appeal.