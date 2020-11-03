After more than three decades, voters in St. Francisville selected a new mayor after longtime mayor Billy D’Aquilla announced his plans to retire from the town’s top administrative role.
Republican candidate Robert "Bobee" Leake defeated Independent challenger Susie Tully for the seat after securing roughly 57% of the vote, unofficial returns show.
Leake has said he doesn’t plan to run the office much different than the former mayor, saying he plans to continue the town’s focus on tourism and preserving its historic character.
D’Aquilla was elected to office in 1984 and served nine terms as the town’s mayor and three terms on the Board of Aldermen before that.
Leake and Tully had previously served on the board of aldermen and various other community boards in the past.
The mayoral race for the West Feliciana Parish seat was among several mayors races in the Baton Rouge suburbs on Election Day Tuesday.
Mayor, city of Donaldsonville
Leroy Sullivan won a fifth term as mayor of Donaldsonville, complete but unofficial results show.
He defeated two challengers, including Glenn Price, a businessman who was part of a slate seeking to change the Ascension city’s long-standing leadership.
City Council incumbents Lauthaught Delaney and Charles Brown also defeated challengers for their seats, unofficial results show.
Michael Sullivan defeated former School Board member and Ascension Parish official Thomas "Moose" Pearce for an open council seat in District 5.
Glenn Price, Leroy Sullivan's chief challenger for reelection, was one of a slate of candidates affiliated with the Donaldsonville Community Care Committee. The group has called for improvement of economic conditions; nearly 40% of the populace lives at or below the poverty line.
Price and the group also seized on several shootings that have happened in Donaldsonville in recent weeks to criticize the mayor’s leadership.
But Price’s step into electoral politics brought to light a felony theft charge against him in Port Allen that remains pending. The allegations stemmed from his days running a recycling business.
Price has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the publicity of the charge was aimed at undermining his campaign.
Committee candidate Kurt Mitchell forced a runoff with incumbent Councilman Raymond Aucoin. Aucoin took 48% of the vote in a four-person race to Mitchell's 30%.
Mayor, City of Port Allen
Incumbent Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee III secured re-election after handily besting Independent candidate Jason Hammack by a 20% margin, unofficial and complete returns show.
Lee, a Democrat and Port Allen native, replaced Dee Dee Slaughter in 2014 following a tumultuous period for the former mayor that saw her recalled. Voters reelected Lee in 2016.
He ran on a platform centered on the completion of a city wastewater system, increasing tourism to the city and road repairs.
Lee also pushed for much-needed traffic alleviation. On the campaign trail, he floated the possibility of restarting ferry service between Port Allen and downtown Baton Rouge, a service that ended in the late ‘60s after the Interstate 10 bridge was completed.
Mayor, City of Plaquemine
Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves was re-elected to a second term after defeating challenger Timothy L. "Timmy" Martinez in a close two-man race.
Reeves secured roughly 52% of the vote over Martinez, according to unofficial returns. Both candidates are Democrats.
Reeves, a Democrat, touted the completion of a new community center, the demolition of a building at the city’s entrance that became an eyesore and other efforts to improve the city’s appearance, among others, on the campaign trail.
The incumbent mayor was elected in 2016 and previously served on the Iberville Parish Council for more than 15 years before taking office.
Mayor, Town of Clinton
In East Feliciana Parish, incumbent Mayor Mark Kemp was re-elected a year after he was appointed to the position to replace the embattled former mayor.
Kemp, a Democrat, secured roughly 61% of the vote over challenger DeQuincey Matthews, also a Democrat and dean of students for East Feliciana Public Schools.
Kemp was appointed to finish former mayor Lori Ann Bell’s term in December following her abrupt resignation after she was convicted of an obscure public finance misdemeanor after state authorities say she inappropriately financed four SUVs for the town's police department.
Mayor, Town of Livingston
Jonathan “J.T.” Taylor will replace Mayor David McCreary as mayor of Livingston, a fast-growing community poised for more growth in the center of the parish, complete but unofficial returns show.
McCreary, a two-term Republican incumbent who finished out longtime Mayor Derral Jones’ term and then won a full term four years ago, ran for town police chief against Randy Dufrene.
Dufrene beat McCreary in the race for police chief. Dufrene is a Democrat.
Taylor led two others for the mayoral contest with 63% of the vote.
Also running for mayor were Rodney Erdey and Rodney Miller. Taylor and Erdey are Republicans and Miller is listed as no party.