The three-day qualifying period for the Oct. 9 elections ended Friday, leaving two candidates vying for an East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court seat and four more seeking a spot on Baton Rouge City Court.

Metro Councilwoman and lawyer Erika Green, and attorney Natalie Tellis Robertson both qualified Wednesday to run for the Family Court Division B seat.

In the City Court Division A race, attorneys Colette Greggs and Carson Marcantel qualified Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Terrel "TK" Kent filed qualifying papers Thursday, and Whitney Higginbotham Greene, a former assistant state attorney general, qualified Friday.

In the Family Court race, Green and Robertson are both Democrats.

In the City Court election, Greggs and Kent are Democrats, Marcantel is a Republican, and Greene listed her political affiliation as "no party." Greene has run for City Court on three previous occasions -- in 2015, 2017 and last year -- and each time listed her party as Republican.

The City Court seat, previously held by Judge Chris Hester, became vacant when Hester, elected to the court in fall 2018, won election last December to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge. His old City Court term does not expire until the end of 2024.

The Family Court seat is on the ballot because Judge Lisa Woodruff-White, who was first elected to the court in 2008, recently announced she is retiring at the end of the year. Her current term does not expire until the end of 2026.

Erika Green, who has her own law firm, represents District 5 on the Metro Council. She was appointed to the council in January 2015 and elected in December 2016. She's also president of the Capital Area Transit System (CATS), Baton Rouge's bus system.

Robertson served two judges on Family Court, including Woodruff-White, for several years as a research attorney, and has also practiced for more than 20 years combined, primarily in the area of family law.

Greggs, the daughter of the late, legendary Southern University Band Director Isaac Greggs, ran in 2014 for a 19th Judicial District Court seat but was defeated by incumbent Judge Todd Hernandez, who has since retired from the Baton Rouge state court.

Marcantel is a longtime criminal defense lawyer and a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney. He and five others ran in 2017 for the City Court Division E seat after veteran Judge Suzan Ponder retired, but Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, won that election.

Kent has been a prosecutor in Moore's office for 6 1/2 years, but she is currently on leave during the campaign. She previously clerked for several 19th JDC judges.

Greene, who spent more than a decade as a prosecutor in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, is the daughter of retired state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Both Marcantel and Greggs previously worked for the East Baton Rouge public defender's office.

Early voting for the elections runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 2, excluding Sunday, Sept. 26.

Qualifying for Baton Rouge-area races other than the judicial seats include:

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Ascension

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson, R

Kim Landry, R

J. Russell-Roddy, NP

Central School Board, District 4

Phil Graham, R

Kim Powers, R

East Feliciana

Justice of the Peace, District 3

Tommie King, D

Iberville

White Castle Alderman

Mervin Allen Jr., D

Livingston

Killian Alderman

Kenny Bayhi, I

Pointe Coupee

Coroner

Donald W. Doucet, R

Justice of the Peace District 6

Cole Peers, I

Justice of the Peace District 7

Donna Daisy Hammond, D

Tangipahoa

Tickfaw Council Member

Michael J. Lemay, D