A string of campaign donations from a Russian-backed natural gas firm to several high-profile Louisiana Republican officials violated a law aimed at preventing foreign money from funding U.S. political candidates, according to federal investigators.
But the three Republicans on the Federal Election Commission blocked a vote to penalize the company, American Ethane, which was founded in New Orleans, for funneling Russian money to the candidates and political committees.
Instead, the FEC fined the firm $9,500 for a smaller set of improper contributions, which the agency found violated rules that ban corporations from donating to candidates. The vote fell on a 3-3 party line, with two of the three Democratic commissioners calling the move a “slap on the wrist that failed to account for a violation of one of the most fundamental provisions entrusted to this commission to enforce.”
Investigators for the FEC found the firm in total gave $66,200 in improper contributions to U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, as well as committees supporting Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson, Garret Graves and Steve Scalise. The donations were made ahead of the 2018 midterms.
The firm was founded by John Houghtaling, who also owns the New Orleans law firm Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling. But Houghtaling, a prolific donor who has given to both Republicans and Democrats, is a minority owner; the firm is mostly owned by Russian nationals, who controlled 88% of the firm at the time of the donations.
The FEC, which has three Democrats and three Republicans, declined to pursue penalties for violations of laws against foreign money in U.S. elections. The Republicans on the commission – Allen Dickerson, Sean J. Cooksey and James “Trey” Trainor, III – wrote that there was no evidence that the firm intended to funnel foreign funds into U.S. elections, and maintained that its American leader, Houghtaling, actually made the contributions without influence from the Russians.
Two of the Democratic commissioners – Shana Broussard and Ellen Weintraub – wrote in a separate statement that the Republican commissioners ignored longstanding precedent to look past Russian influence in the elections.
“In this case, it is beyond unfortunate that for three of our colleagues, it was a bridge too far to penalize the use of Russian oligarchs’ money to influence U.S. elections,” they wrote. “One can only hope that in future cases, the commission will once again muster the political will to work together to wall off our elections from the malign influence of foreign money.”
Houghtaling said in an interview that the company is not aligned with Russia. In fact, he said, its actions have cut against Russia’s interests, because the firm’s Texas gas export facility is displacing Russian gas in places like China.
“If our projects don’t work, then the country that supplies gas to China and Europe is going to be Russia,” Houghtaling said. “It’s easy to say anyone who is Russian is a pawn of Putin. The project we’re doing potentially puts my partners in danger. It is 1,000% in the interest of America.”
Kyle Ruckert, a well-known Republican strategist who ran former U.S. Sen. David Vittter’s gubernatorial campaign and now works for PACs backing Kennedy and Cassidy, is American Ethane’s lobbyist. The FEC decided not to pursue charges against Ruckert after investigators recommended against it. The investigators also didn’t recommend penalties against the candidates or PACs.
The company, now headquartered in Houston, mainly exports ethane, a gas used as a feedstock, to China.
Johnson’s campaign manager, Jason Hebert, said in an email that the campaign returned the money in 2018 once it was “made aware of the situation.”
None of the other Louisiana Republicans who took donations from the firm immediately returned requests for comment. Landry’s spokesperson said he couldn’t comment on behalf of a political action committee. Ruckert didn’t return a message seeking comment.