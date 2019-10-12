State Rep. J. Rogers Pope won election to Senate District 13 Saturday night, narrowly avoiding a runoff in securing just over 50 percent of the votes.
District 13 covers a portion of Livingston Parish around Denham Springs, the eastern part of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish and Pumpkin Center in Tangipahoa Parish. Ninety-two percent of the districts 76,000 registered voters are white.
Pope, 78, a former Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent, was term limited in his current seat representing District 71 in the Louisiana House. He said legislators need to focus on Livingston Parish as one of the fastest-growing areas of the state.
“We are a growing parish and we have tremendous needs, we’re always trying to build coalitions with legislators to make sure they know our needs out here,” he said in September.
Pope defeated Edith Carlin, 55, a consulting engineer and pastor, and Deven Cavalier, 50 a minister and interior decorator.
