Two years after waist-high water flowed through homes and businesses, the City of Central begins going to the polls Tuesday to select the mayor for the next four years.
They’re choosing between the incumbent Jr Shelton, who personally waded in the water to help residents then bird-dogged government officials during a recovery that’s still ongoing; David Barrow, the town’s first administrator who set up many of the systems being used now before being fired by Shelton; and Marc Michelli, a local activist on drainage issues.
Voters in the 22 Ward 3 precincts in the town of slightly fewer than 30,000 residents go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6. But early voting begins Tuesday and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 30, except on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Central voters also are picking a chief of police, and seven members of the city council – two at large and five from districts.
Situated without levees between two rivers with a bayou running through the middle, flooding and drainage have always been a part of the conversation. But back in April 2014 when Shelton, a real estate agent, won his first term in office, the focus was mostly about how more residential developments – there’s always construction going on – would impact the Mayberry-like atmosphere of a small town in woods created 13 years ago.
Drainage talk back then centered on complaints about water flow estimates, construction elevations and other requirements the federal government used to set the rates for costly flood insurance, sometimes prohibitively expensive, that is mandatory to secure home mortgages, depending on where the structure sits on the federally drawn flood map.
That changed on the night of Aug. 11, 2016 when about 40 inches of rain began falling over a couple of days causing up to 8 feet of water to flow through some 9,000 structures – about 80 percent of the town.
“Drainage is definitely our number one issue,” Michelli told a forum at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church.
His campaign slogan is “Slinging dirt and saving families.” His campaign consists mostly of Facebook walk-abouts on various drainage canals and discussions with engineers.
“We’re not going to wait on studies,” Michelli said. “We’re going to dig out some ditches, dig out some canals.”
He argues that the various codes are based on guidelines set for the rest of East Baton Rouge Parish, much of which isn’t as likely to flood as the northeastern part of the parish where Central is located. Criteria, such as the size of culverts, aren’t part of the town’s ordinances and should be, he said.
Barrow had been one of the city’s leaders since Central’s first days in 2005 and during his 10 years as administrator was involved in the initial planning and zoning rules.
He said the master drainage plan is still being developed. It will identify projects, large and small, that will mitigate future flooding. Bigger projects will require major funding, some of which is coming and some still needs to be raised. Working with the City Council, the mayor should work two simultaneous tracks of procuring funding for the bigger projects while tackling the smaller ones. City leaders need to set up priorities.
In the meantime, Barrow said he would divert some of the money to hire contractors and get started on routine cleanups.
The town also needs to pay more attention to subdivisions. One lesson learned from the Great Flood was that water from one grouping of residences flowed into nearby houses. The plan may be great for keeping one subdivision dry by inadvertently moving excess water into a neighboring one.
“When subdivisions are being developed we’re going to have to look in more detail at their drainage plans,” Barrow said.
Shelton said a mayor needs to explain to state and federal authorities about the problems and benefits of restoration plans – taxpayers need to understand how their money will be spent. He reminds voters repeatedly of his trip to Washington, D.C. to testify against the Federal Emergency Management Administration, FEMA, practices at a congressional hearing.
“As mayor you represent the city. You should be put yourself out there as the face of the community,” Shelton told the forum. “This election is about honor. It’s about character and it’s about relationships.”
The result has been promises that would bring in more than $110 million – about $3,700 per resident – in state and federal government aid to work on drainage.
About $1 million is being spent on the master drainage plan and $2 million is designated to straighten an elbow bend in Beaver Bayou. About $4 million has already been spent to clear out dead vegetation in the canals. More than 47 miles of canals have been cleared.
“We’re going to continue with what we’ve started,” Shelton said.
All the candidates agree on social issues, such as no specific legal protections for groups that have been discriminated against by the majority. Current laws are good enough, they said. They also agreed to policies they say would protect “religious freedom.”
All the mayoral candidates are Republican. In fact, all but one of the 21 candidates on the ballot for local seats in Central are Republican. The area is overwhelmingly white and backed President Donald Trump with 85 percent of their vote in 2016.
The city collects no property taxes — only sales taxes — to fund city operations. City services are privatized. The state and parish own most of the major roadways and bridges.
The police department is largely symbolic, with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department handling most of the law enforcement duties. But the town is moving to a functioning, full-time police department and already has more than tripled the budget, paying eight officers to patrol part-time along with six uniformed volunteers.
“We’re moving to a 24-hour format and will need two more (officers),” said Chief James Salsbury.
His opponent is retired Baton Rouge Police Department detective Roger Corcoran, who says he would speed up the process of 24-hour a day coverage. City police closes shop between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.