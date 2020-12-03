Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards secured his re-election last year after a heated battle with Republican Eddie Rispone, who was backed by President Donald Trump. But Edwards is not done politicking yet.
Edwards on Wednesday attended a virtual lunch fundraiser to help the two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to an invitation circulated online by the two campaigns. Edwards' office confirmed he attended. The anti-abortion, pro-gun Democrat served as a “special guest” for the event, along with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Tickets ran from $250 to $15,600 each for attendees, according to an invitation form.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are running against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. Democrats need to sweep the two runoffs in a traditionally red state to gain control of the U.S. Senate.
Because of the high stakes, the races have drawn national attention, with a host of Democratic party figures pitching in to try to flip the two Senate seats, and Republicans sending big names and cash to hold the seats.
President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in part because he flipped Georgia, behind a strong showing in suburbs that swung toward the Democrat compared to four years ago.
Edwards is a rare Deep South Democratic governor, and remains the only Democrat elected statewide in Louisiana. He ascended to office with an improbable victory in 2015 over scandal-ridden U.S. Sen. David Vitter, and held on for a 2019 re-election over the relatively little-known Rispone. Trump came to Louisiana multiple times last year to try to swing the race to Rispone, but Edwards prevailed in a runoff.
The fundraiser isn't the first time Edwards has gotten involved in another race. In 2016, he hosted fundraisers for Foster Campbell in a losing effort to win a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Campbell lost to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
Last year, as he ran his own re-election campaign, Edwards attended a fundraiser for another Deep South anti-abortion Democrat, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, who was running for governor. Hood lost to Republican Tate Reeves.
The election in Georgia is Jan. 5, a month after Louisiana's runoffs.