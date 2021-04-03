Two weeks ago, Karen Carter Peterson said she wanted three debates during the congressional runoff, and Troy Carter responded by saying, “Bring it!”
Two groups have now set up events between the Democratic state senators from New Orleans shortly before the April 24 runoff. The election will determine who replaces Cedric Richmond in a congressional district that is mostly centered in New Orleans and the west bank of Jefferson Parish but extends up the Mississippi River to north Baton Rouge.
The Advocate | Times-Picayune and two public radio station – WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge – are hosting a one-hour forum between Carter and Peterson on April 16.
WWL-TV is hosting a one-hour debate between the two of them on April 22 at 6 p.m. Neither candidate will be in the station’s studio because of COVID restrictions.
WDSU-TV will hold a 30-minute debate hosted by Travers Mackel, but the specifics haven’t been established.
All the debates will take place after a significant number of voters have cast their ballots. Early voting begins on April 10.
About 33% of voters in the March 20 primary voted early, according to John Couvillon, a pollster and demographer in Baton Rouge.