In the Dec. 8 election, early voting starts Saturday and ends Dec. 1, excluding Sunday. Below are some of the runoff races and propositions in the Baton Rouge region. Click on geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates and propositions.
The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin, R
Gwen Collins-Greenup, D
Ascension Parish
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 6-A
Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N
Lorraine Wimberly, R
Parishwide animal shelter proposition
To levy a 10-year, 1-mill property tax, expected to generate $1.3 million a year, for a parish animal shelter.
Gonzales hotel/motel tax proposition
To levy a 2 percent fee for the occupancy of hotel or motel rooms effective April 1, 2019, and in perpetuity. The fee, expected to generate $500,000 a year for an event and conference center for the City of Gonzales.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge City Constable
Gordon "Trey" Bargas, R
Terrica Williams, D
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
DISTRICT 2
Dadrius Lanus, D
Vereta Lee, D
Zachary Community School Board
DISTRICT 7
Jennifer Boyd, R
Beth Kimmell, R
Central City Council
AT LARGE
Aaron K. McKinney, R
Ryan Meador, R
DISTRICT 5
Charles Lee Hinton, R
Briton Myer, R
Parishwide MovEBR roads and traffic tax
To levy a 30-year, 0.50 percent sales tax expected to generate $46 million a year, starting April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2049. The proceeds would be used to: (A)(i) construct or improve roads, including drainage projects and traffic synchronization; (ii) improve existing corridors to increase mobility, including signal synchronization and sidewalks; and (iii) to construct community enhancement projects, including drainage, lights and sidewalks; and (B) improve the Advanced Traffic Management Center, such improvements prioritized (i) within the Parish and Baton Rouge as described in the MovEBR Plan dated Aug. 8, and (ii) within Baker, Zachary and Central, as determined by those governing authorities.
Parishwide mental health treatment center tax
To levy a 10-year, 1.5-mill property tax expected to generate $6 million a year for a treatment center providing mental health and substance abuse services.
East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 tax
To renew a 10-year, 10-mill property tax generating $883,000 a year.
Melrose Place Crime Prevention District fee
To levy for 10 years annual fees of $150 on each residential parcel and $750 on each commercial parcel after the expiration of the current parcel fees, beginning in 2020 and ending in 2029. The fees are expected to generate $56,200 a year for crime prevention and security by providing an increased presence of law enforcement personnel, beautification of the public spaces, and promoting and encouraging beautification of private spaces within the district. The annual parcel fees may be increased up to $200 per residential parcel and $1,000 per commercial parcel by the district's board of commissioners.
Iberville Parish
Maringouin mayor
Maurice Harris, D
Demi Lynn Vorise, D
Maringouin Board of Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
John E. Carriere, D
Veronica "Bonnie" Hill, D
Brian "Gumble" Robinson, D
Sam W. Watson, D
White Castle mayor
Ernest J. "Bay Boy" Allen Sr., D
John Morris III, D
White Castle chief of police
Harold L. Brooks Jr., D
Mario D. Brown Sr., D
Livingston Parish
Recreation District No. 5 South tax
To levy a 10-year, 10-mill property tax expected to generate $126,790 a year.
Recreation District No. 7 tax
To levey a 10-year, 15-mill property tax expected to generate $239,415 a year.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT E
Billy Soulier, D
Steve Stelly, I
New Roads mayor
Anthony R. Daisy, D
Cornell Dukes, D
New Roads City Council
MEMBER AT LARGE
Cleotha Johnigan Jr., D
Theron Smith, N
Tangipahoa Parish
School Board
DISTRICT A
Walter Daniels, D
Janice Fultz Richards, D
DISTRICT D
Terran Perry, D
Glenn Westmoreland, R
DISTRICT G
Jerry Moore, D
Betty C. Robinson, D
Kentwood mayor
Rochell Bates, D
Irma Thompson Gordon, D
Hammond City Council
DISTRICT 1
Kiplyn "Kip" Andrews, D
Carl R. Duplessis, N
DISTRICT 2
Carlee White Gonzales, R
Josh Taylor, R
DISTRICT 3
Janice Carter, D
Devon Wells, D
Kentwood Town Council
(3 to be elected)
Gary Callihan, D
Tre'von D. Cooper, I
Michael L. Sims, D
Steven J. Smith, D
Paul Stewart, D
Audrey Thomas Winters, D
West Baton Rouge Parish
School Board
DISTRICT VI
Chareeka Grace, D
Rose Roche, D
West Feliciana Parish
Fire Protection District No. 1 tax
To levy a 20-year, 4-mill property tax parishwide expected to generate $1.1 million a year.