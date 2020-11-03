President Donald Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York.

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs. Trump won the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes. He also won the 3rd Congressional District, which nets him a third vote.

To see real-time results from the Nov. 3 election, click here.

Nebraska's 1st and 2nd congressional districts haven't yet been called.

Trump nets eight electoral votes from Louisiana and 12 more from his wins in Nebraska, Nebraska's 3rd, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Biden takes 34 electoral votes for winning New Mexico and New York.