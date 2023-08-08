Across Louisiana, candidates are signing up this week to run for Oct. 14 elections. Qualifying started Tuesday and lasts until Thursday.
The highest-profile races are for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other statewide elections. To see who has entered those races, check out this story.
There are also numerous elections at the local level, ranging from parish councils to seats in the state legislature. Here are some highlights of races in the Baton Rouge area.
For a full list of races and who has qualified for them, click here.
State House of Representatives
- District 63: Incumbent Barbara Carpenter, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Christopher Lemoine, a Republican.
- District 64: Garry "Frog" Talbert, a Livingston Parish Council member, and Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, have entered the race. Both are Republicans.
- District 66: Three candidates, all Republicans have already piled into the race: Monique Appeaning, Emily Chenevert and "Richie Edmonds."
- District 70: Incumbent Babara Reich Freiburg has a challenger, Jennie Seals. Both are Republicans.
- District 71: Walley Avara and Jim Norred, both Republicans, have jumped into the race for the seat currently held by Buddy Mincey, Jr.
- District 68: Laurie White Adams, a member of the Baton Rouge metro council, has jumped into the race.
State Senate
- District 2: Incumbent Ed Price, a Democrat, has a challenger: Chris Delpit, a Republican.
- District 6: Rick Edmonds, currently a state representative, has filed to fill the seat currently held by Bodi White. He is a Republican.
- District 14: Cleo Fields is running for reelection. He is a Democrat.
Parish president races
- Ascension Parish President: Murphy Painter, the former head of the state alcohol and tobacco control office, is challenging incumbent Clint Cointment. Cointment is a Republican; Painter is an Independent.
- Livingston Parish President: Jeff Ard and Randy Delatte, both Republcians, have entered the race.
Sheriffs
- Livingston Parish Sheriff: Incumbent Jason Ard has a challenger, Brett McMasters. Both are Republicans.
- West Baton Rouge Sheriff: Leo Fontenot, a Democrat, and Zack Simmers, a Republican, have both entered the race. Incumbent Mike Cazes is not running for re-election.
- East Baton Rouge Sheriff: Jeffry Lamonte Sanford, a Libertarian has filed to challenge incumbent Sid Gautreaux. Gautreaux has not yet qualified.
This story will be updated as more candidates qualify.