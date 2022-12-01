The fundraising picture for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission runoff has tilted against incumbent Lambert Boissiere, with his challenger Davante Lewis and a Super PAC supporting him raking in a pile of money ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff.
Boissiere, a Democrat representing the 3rd District, which spans New Orleans and Baton Rouge, had the advantage against his four opponents during the primary.
Lewis, a Democrat who advanced to a rare runoff against an incumbent, pulled in north of $111,000 between Oct. 20 and Nov. 20, according to records from the Ethics Board. He had $114,000 on hand. His campaign said he has raised about $172,000 since the primary.
And a super PAC aligned with the Environmental Defense Fund has raised about $1.1 million since getting involved in the race during the primary, according to the PAC’s director. While the group is prohibited from coordinating with Lewis, it is spending the money trashing Boissiere and is allowed to raise unlimited sums.
The PAC’s fundraising represents an enormous sum for a PSC race, which typically garner little attention. Candidates are generally thought to need about half a million dollars to be competitive.
Together, the fundraising by Lewis and the PAC puts Boissiere in a precarious position ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. He fell well short of the 50% needed to win in the primary, garnering 43% of the vote. Lewis made the runoff with 18%; three other candidates split 39% of the vote.
Boissiere dramatically outspent Lewis during the most recent reporting period, spending north of $265,000 on TV ads and other expenses. But he only had about $5,000 on hand, and the PAC’s warchest dwarfed what Boissiere was able to raise.
Fundraising has also become a key issue in the campaign. At a debate Wednesday, Lewis and Boissiere traded barbs about where their money is coming from.
Lewis hammered Boissiere for taking big checks from utilities with business before the PSC and their executives, who make up most of his fundraising. He specifically criticized him for taking a check from former Entergy CEO Leo Denault, after Boissiere tried to take credit for Denault’s retirement because he faced tough questioning from the PSC.
Boissiere responded by calling Lewis a “puppet” of out-of-state money, referring to the super PAC, and suggested Lewis is doing the bidding of people who don’t live in Louisiana.
Both Boissiere and the super PAC have released attack ads about the source of their opponent’s money.
Lewis said in an interview that he’s been able to garner small-dollar donations from people all over the country because he’s been able to elevate the profile of the PSC race, getting attention at a national level. Some national outlets have written about the race, and actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted asking his followers to donate to Lewis.
YOU DID IT! Yesterday was huge for our democracy, climate, & the right to choose. But there's more to do! Join me in getting Senator Warnock & Davante Lewis over the line in their races to save our climate. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/vcrrlRsFDtPost a comment to let me know you gave— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 9, 2022
“Many people have their eyes on Georgia, but I kept screaming there’s another Southern state that you need to have your eyes on,” Lewis said. “You’re going to see us everywhere. We’re going to be contacting voters. We’re going to be on TV. We’re going to be doing mail.”
Karen Carvin Shachat, a strategist for Boissiere, noted the incumbent doesn’t have the advantage of a well-funded super PAC. But she said he’s running a competitive campaign with the money he has raised.
“The person with the most money doesn’t always win the race,” she said.
The five-member commission regulates utilities and sets electric rates, among other things. The race has drawn the interest of environmental and climate advocates who want Louisiana’s power sector to shift away from fossil fuels to meet climate targets set by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ task force.
Boissiere is in the unenviable position of running as an incumbent at a time when electric bills have skyrocketed, squeezing ratepayers, after the 2021 hurricane season left millions without power, many for weeks.