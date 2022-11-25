Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline.
The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
But racial violence amid the civil rights movement and automation at the mill drove jobs away, and Bogalusa’s once prosperous economy took a turn for the worse.
Now, nearly a third of residents live in poverty. Abandoned buildings sprinkle the once-affluent Columbia Street. The town has gained national attention for its spike in violent crime, most notably for the homicide of rapper Javorious Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, last summer.
The young mayor-elect says he understands the issues facing Bogalusa.
“I think it’s just been a slow decline, and we’ve finally hit rock bottom,” Tyrin Truong said. “So everybody’s like, ‘what’s next?’”
Truong, a Democrat, took 56% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, beating Councilman Teddy Drummond and unseating incumbent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette. He’s tied for youngest mayor in Louisiana’s history with Phillip Cavins, who was elected mayor of Turkey Creek in Evangeline Parish in 2019.
He’s among the 15% of Bogalusa’s residents to have obtained a bachelor’s degree, having studied political science and African American studies at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
He interned at Capitol Hill under former U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., and served as student body president before graduating in 2021 and returning to his hometown with the intention of making improvements.
“I just want to do what I can to make a difference, so that’s why I came home,” Truong said.
Truong founded a youth advocacy group called Better Bogalusa last year and took a job as policy director for the Urban League of Louisiana, headquartered in New Orleans.
Truong said he decided to run for mayor after he reached out to Mayor Perrette’s office to help, which “fell on deaf ears.”
Perrette, who ran under no party, is Bogalusa’s first female mayor and has served since 2014.
“I wish the mayor-elect well, but young Tyrin has demonstrated repeatedly during this campaign that he lacks the skills necessary to lead and unite our city,” Perrette said in a statement following the most recent election. “I pray I am wrong. During the transition period I will help any way that I can.”
Truong said one of his first plans in office is to “clean house” with previous directors under Perrette, including Police Chief Kendall Bullen, who he called on Friday to resign after video footage became public of Bogalusa police dragging a limp man who died in police custody out of a car and leaving him on the ground for five minutes before EMS responded. The video was cited in a lawsuit against several law officers in the parish.
“There is a clear disregard for human life present in the footage,” Truong said in a statement. “This morning, I am formally calling on Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen to resign. His tenure has been marred with callousness, incompetence, and a lack of transparency.”
Bullen did not respond to a request for comment Friday regarding Truong’s call to resign.
Truong also hopes to combat corruption in Bogalusa, which he attributed to local politicians and wealthy families who prevent corporations from developing in the area. He said not only is this keeping Bogalusa from growing economically, but prevents the local government from collecting revenue necessary for upkeep.
In one example, Truong said several businesses in Bogalusa don’t pay occupational licenses that would directly benefit the town.
“It’s all about who you know in Bogalusa,” Truong said. “If you have connections, you don’t have to pay for a water bill. You don’t have to pay for an occupational license, but it’s coming to an end soon.”
He and Drummond, whom Truong appointed as a senior adviser after the election, hope this can be one step toward economic development for the town. They hope to revitalize the zoning committee and see a distribution center from companies like Amazon or FedEx set up shop in Bogalusa to provide more jobs.
Drummond, 62, and Truong also plan to restore public parks and provide more youth enrichment programs to try to keep Bogalusa’s children from turning to crime, along with increasing community policing efforts where the budget allows and collaborating with the Sheriff’s Office and State Police where applicable.
“Kids need to have something to keep their minds and hands occupied, especially 12- to 16-year-olds,” Drummond said. “They are at a pivotal age and need something good put in front of them. It’s up to the city … to keep something good for the kids to do.”
Barry Watley, a 63-year-old resident of Bogalusa, said he voted for Truong because the town needed “someone young and innovative to bring jobs.” He has no qualms about Truong’s age, and looks forward to how he might run the town differently.
“Age has nothing to do with intelligence and ingenuity,” Watley said. “We need that. We can’t wait.”