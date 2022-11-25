Three more proposed constitutional amendments await as early voting opens Saturday, and every parish in the Baton Rouge area has at least one local race or ballot issue to consider in Louisiana's general election.
Voters considered eight proposed changes to the state constitution on Nov. 8 and rejected five. The three additional issues forwarded by the Legislature for the Dec. 10 election address voting privileges and whether the state Senate should confirm gubernatorial appointments to the Louisiana Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, two judges from the 19th Judicial District are in a runoff for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, and there are runoffs for a spot on the 19th JDC bench and a Zachary city judgeship. The parish school board has four runoffs, including the return of Connie Bernard to a contest from which she had previously stepped aside, and the St. George Fire Department seeks a new property tax in the southern part of the parish.
Parishwide tax renewals are also on the ballot in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena and West Feliciana parishes.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship of any Louisiana voter. The state constitution currently confers a right to vote only to Louisiana citizens. The Public Affairs Research Council says Louisiana already asks that people attest they are U.S. citizens, but notes that some other states have allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections.
The remaining proposals would give the Senate veto power over appointments to a pair of commissions that oversee the work of certain state employees.
The governor appoints six members of the Civil Service Commission after receiving recommendations from a set of university presidents. Proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 would require that gubernatorial appointments take place "with consent of the Senate." The seventh member of the panel, elected by government employees, would not be subject to Senate approval.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 3 works in a similar way for members of the State Police Commission. Its seventh member is elected by classified State Police officers and that person would not be subject to Senate approval.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, either 19th District Judge Hunter Greene, a Republican, or his colleague Don Johnson, a Democrat, will move to the appeals court at the start of the new year after advancing out of the Nov. 8 primary.
Johnson, who is Black, picked up 43% of the votes in the predominantly White court subdistrict in East Baton Rouge Parish. Greene drew support from one-third of the voters. Judge Beau Higginbotham, also a Republican, finished third with a quarter of the vote.
Since Louisiana voters created subdistricts to help boost the number of minority positions in the courts, no Black judge has won in a predominantly White subdistrict.
Voter turnout could be key to the result. Nearly half of the subdistrict's registered voters turned out Nov. 8, but only about 20% of voters are expected to take part over the next two weeks.
In District 8 of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, Bernard made the runoff despite announcing her intent to step aside. Because she quit the race too late, her name still appeared on the primary ballots. She and Katie Kennison each drew 35 percent of the vote and advance to the Dec. 10 runoff, and Bernard said she'd restart her campaign.
Bernard's campaign finance forms show she spent $3 during the primary season, and Kennison spent nothing. Joseph Britt, touted in several flyers mailed to voters in the weeks before the election, raised $79,000 and spent $35,000 but finished last in the three-person race and missed the runoff.
In areas served by the St. George Fire Deparment, voters will consider a new 4-mill property tax that would raise about $4 million for operations, including personnel costs, in a fast-growing part of the parish. For a home with a market value of $100,000, the property tax would go up by $40 a year.
Among the eight ballot issues on the Nov. 8 ballot, the only ones approved extended property tax relief to certain veterans and disabled people and let water companies waive high bills for customers not to blame for utility system problems.