Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10.
The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton Rouge area have at least one local race. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.
Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 3, excluding Sundays. A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that voting times may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them. Voters without an ID will be allowed to cast a ballot after filling out an affidavit.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Statewide ballot issues:
Constitutional Amendment 1 — Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana
Constitutional Amendment 2 — Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission
Constitutional Amendment 3 — Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission
Multi-parish race:
Public Service Commission, District 3
(includes Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Lambert C. Boissiere III, D
Davante Lewis, D
Single-parish races:
ASCENSION
Ballot issues:
Parishwide Council on Aging proposition, 1.5-mill renewal for 10 years
Road Lighting District No. 1, 5-mill renewal for two years
Road Lighting District No. 2, 5-mill renewal for two years
Road Lighting District No. 3, 5-mill renewal for two years
Road Lighting District No. 4, 5-mill renewal for two years
Road Lighting District No. 5, 5-mill renewal for two years
Road Lighting District No. 6, 5-mill renewal for two years
ASSUMPTION
School Board, Ward 5
Joshua Hebert, NP
Jesse Robertson, D
School Board, Ward 6
Ray "Nick" Nicholas, D
Daniel "Jack" Washington, D
Ballot issues:
Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 of 2, 9.53-mill renewal for sheriff's department for 10 years
Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 of 2, 10-mill renewal for sheriff's department for 10 years
EAST BATON ROUGE
Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B
Hunter Greene, R
"Don" Johnson, D
Judge, 19th Judicial District, Election Section 2, Division G
Gail Horne Ray, D
"Steve" Myers, R
Judge, Zachary City Court
David Conachen, R
John C. Hopewell III, D
School Board, District 4
Monique Wicks Robinson, D
Shashonnie Steward, D
School Board, District 7
"Cathy" Carmichael, D
Michael Gaudet, R
School Board, District 8
Connie Bernard, R
"Katie" Kennison, D
School Board, District 9
Pamela Taylor Johnson, D
Patrick Martin, R
Zachary Mayor
David McDavid, R
Francis Nezianya, NP
Zachary Chief of Police
Darryl "Schuster" Lawrence, Sr., I
Justin Nevels, I
Zachary Council, District 1
Freida Morris, I
Brandy Westmoreland, R
Zachary Council, District 4
James Graves, R
Sharon "Mrs. T" Turner, D
Zachary Council, District 5
Jennifer Boyd, R
Lael Montgomery, D
Ballot issues:
Parishwide Law Enforcement District, 6.9-mill renewal for sheriff's office for 10 years
St. George Fire Protection District No. 2, 4-mill property tax for 10 years
Sherwood Forest Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District, $100 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
Sagefield Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $120 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
Park Forest Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $75 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
Melrose East Crime Prevention District, $200 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
Old Jefferson Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $100 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
EAST FELICIANA
School Board, District 1
Rufus Nesbitt, D
Bradston Smith, D
Ballot issues:
Parishwide Fire Protection District Proposition No. 1 of 2, 6.25-mill renewal for 15 years
Parishwide Fire Protection District Proposition No. 2 of 2, $48 parcel fee renewal for 10 years
IBERVILLE
Maringouin Mayor
Cherise D. Gougisha, D
Maurice L. Harris, D
Maringouin Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Veronica "Bonnie" Hill, D
Edna "Lil Bit" Mitchel, D
Katrell Poole, D
Garrick Deon Scott, D
Plaquemine Selectman, District VI
Cody Edmond, D
Natasha Johnson, D
LIVINGSTON
Killian Alderman
Brent Ballard, R
Amanda Jacobsen, R
French Settlement Alderman
Sean Clouatre, D
Roland Gutbier, R
Ballot issues:
Parishwide Council on Aging, 2-mill renewal for 10 years
Parishwide Roads and Bridges, 5-mill renewal for 10 years
POINTE COUPEE
New Roads Council Member at Large
Cleotha Johnigan, Jr., D
Aimee Moreau, NP
ST. HELENA
Ballot issues:
Parishwide School Board Proposition, 9.48-mill renewal for 10 years
Parishwide School District Proposition, 16.40-mill renewal for 10 years
Parishwide Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition No. 1 of 2, 5-mill renewal for 10 years
Parishwide Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition No. 2 of 2, 10-mill renewal for 10 years
ST. JAMES
School Board, District 4
Judy Ezidore, D
Marty J. Poche, D
School Board, District 5
Dianne Spencer, D
Angela Washington, D
Gramercy Mayor
Steven J. Bourgeois, D
Steven "Steve" Nosacka, D
Lutcher Alderman, District 1, Division A
Shanrick Burns, D
Danny B. Manuel, D
TANGIPAHOA
School Board, District H
Sandra Bailey-Simmons, R
Joseph "Joey" Piazza II, R
Hammond Mayor
Peter Panepinto, R
Tracy Washington Wells, D
Kentwood Mayor
Rochell D. Bates, D
Irma T. Gordon, D
Kentwood Council Member
Deanna Burton, D
Paul Stewart, D
Ballot issues:
Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition No. 1 of 2, 3-mill renewal for 10 years
Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition No. 2 of 2, 2-mill renewal for five years
WEST BATON ROUGE
School Board, District V
Sonceria Brown Evans, D
Terecita Pollard-Pattan, I
WEST FELICIANA
Ballot issue:
Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendments (would let parish president serve three terms, instead of just two, and would place parish on same election timetable as Louisiana governor's office)