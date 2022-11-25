BR.votingmachines110822 TS 414.jpg

A truckload of voting machines for East Baton Rouge Parish topped off with voting signs by, from left, from left, Andre Johnson, Sr., David Williams and John Vessel of contractor 4S Industries, LLC, from where the machines are warehoused on Florida Blvd., Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2022, in preparation for Tuesday's midterm elections.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10.

The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton Rouge area have at least one local race. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.

Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 3, excluding Sundays. A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that voting times may be different at satellite offices.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them. Voters without an ID will be allowed to cast a ballot after filling out an affidavit.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Statewide ballot issues:

Constitutional Amendment 1 — Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana

Constitutional Amendment 2 — Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission

Constitutional Amendment 3 — Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission

Multi-parish race:

Public Service Commission, District 3

(includes Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Lambert C. Boissiere III, D

Davante Lewis, D

Single-parish races:

ASCENSION

Ballot issues:

Parishwide Council on Aging proposition, 1.5-mill renewal for 10 years

Road Lighting District No. 1, 5-mill renewal for two years

Road Lighting District No. 2, 5-mill renewal for two years

Road Lighting District No. 3, 5-mill renewal for two years

Road Lighting District No. 4, 5-mill renewal for two years

Road Lighting District No. 5, 5-mill renewal for two years

Road Lighting District No. 6, 5-mill renewal for two years

ASSUMPTION

School Board, Ward 5

Joshua Hebert, NP

Jesse Robertson, D

School Board, Ward 6

Ray "Nick" Nicholas, D

Daniel "Jack" Washington, D

Ballot issues:

Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 of 2, 9.53-mill renewal for sheriff's department for 10 years

Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 of 2, 10-mill renewal for sheriff's department for 10 years

EAST BATON ROUGE

Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B

Hunter Greene, R

"Don" Johnson, D

Judge, 19th Judicial District, Election Section 2, Division G

Gail Horne Ray, D

"Steve" Myers, R

Judge, Zachary City Court

David Conachen, R

John C. Hopewell III, D

School Board, District 4

Monique Wicks Robinson, D

Shashonnie Steward, D

School Board, District 7

"Cathy" Carmichael, D

Michael Gaudet, R

School Board, District 8

Connie Bernard, R

"Katie" Kennison, D

School Board, District 9

Pamela Taylor Johnson, D

Patrick Martin, R

Zachary Mayor

David McDavid, R

Francis Nezianya, NP

Zachary Chief of Police

Darryl "Schuster" Lawrence, Sr., I

Justin Nevels, I

Zachary Council, District 1

Freida Morris, I

Brandy Westmoreland, R

Zachary Council, District 4

James Graves, R

Sharon "Mrs. T" Turner, D

Zachary Council, District 5

Jennifer Boyd, R

Lael Montgomery, D

Ballot issues:

Parishwide Law Enforcement District, 6.9-mill renewal for sheriff's office for 10 years

St. George Fire Protection District No. 2, 4-mill property tax for 10 years

Sherwood Forest Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District, $100 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

Sagefield Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $120 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

Park Forest Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $75 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

Melrose East Crime Prevention District, $200 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

Old Jefferson Crime Prevention and Improvement District, $100 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

EAST FELICIANA

School Board, District 1

Rufus Nesbitt, D

Bradston Smith, D

Ballot issues:

Parishwide Fire Protection District Proposition No. 1 of 2, 6.25-mill renewal for 15 years

Parishwide Fire Protection District Proposition No. 2 of 2, $48 parcel fee renewal for 10 years

IBERVILLE

Maringouin Mayor

Cherise D. Gougisha, D

Maurice L. Harris, D

Maringouin Aldermen

(2 to be elected)

Veronica "Bonnie" Hill, D

Edna "Lil Bit" Mitchel, D

Katrell Poole, D

Garrick Deon Scott, D

Plaquemine Selectman, District VI

Cody Edmond, D

Natasha Johnson, D

LIVINGSTON

Killian Alderman

Brent Ballard, R

Amanda Jacobsen, R

French Settlement Alderman

Sean Clouatre, D

Roland Gutbier, R

Ballot issues:

Parishwide Council on Aging, 2-mill renewal for 10 years

Parishwide Roads and Bridges, 5-mill renewal for 10 years

POINTE COUPEE

New Roads Council Member at Large

Cleotha Johnigan, Jr., D

Aimee Moreau, NP

ST. HELENA

Ballot issues:

Parishwide School Board Proposition, 9.48-mill renewal for 10 years

Parishwide School District Proposition, 16.40-mill renewal for 10 years

Parishwide Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition No. 1 of 2, 5-mill renewal for 10 years

Parishwide Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition No. 2 of 2, 10-mill renewal for 10 years

ST. JAMES

School Board, District 4

Judy Ezidore, D

Marty J. Poche, D

School Board, District 5

Dianne Spencer, D

Angela Washington, D

Gramercy Mayor

Steven J. Bourgeois, D

Steven "Steve" Nosacka, D

Lutcher Alderman, District 1, Division A

Shanrick Burns, D

Danny B. Manuel, D

TANGIPAHOA

School Board, District H

Sandra Bailey-Simmons, R

Joseph "Joey" Piazza II, R

Hammond Mayor

Peter Panepinto, R

Tracy Washington Wells, D

Kentwood Mayor

Rochell D. Bates, D

Irma T. Gordon, D

Kentwood Council Member

Deanna Burton, D

Paul Stewart, D

Ballot issues: 

Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition No. 1 of 2, 3-mill renewal for 10 years

Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition No. 2 of 2, 2-mill renewal for five years

WEST BATON ROUGE

School Board, District V

Sonceria Brown Evans, D

Terecita Pollard-Pattan, I

WEST FELICIANA

Ballot issue:

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendments (would let parish president serve three terms, instead of just two, and would place parish on same election timetable as Louisiana governor's office)

