The Louisiana Republican Party made an unprecedented decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, nearly a full year before the primary election, and well before the field of candidates was settled.
Since then, the endorsement has been a financial boon for both.
In November and December, the two months following the endorsement, the party got something it had been struggling to achieve: Big-pocketed donors making sizable donations.
In all, $750,000 flowed into party coffers in those two months alone, nearly twice what the party collected in the 10 months before.
Much of the windfall came from Landry donors and a super PAC run by Landry’s brother that is dedicated to supporting him. In December, when the party took in half a million dollars, 11 of the 13 biggest donors had never donated to the party before. Seven of the 13 have backed Landry in the past.
The party isn’t the only beneficiary of the marriage. After raking in the money, the party turned around and gave $300,000 to Landry’s campaign. Under ethics laws, a donor may only give a candidate $5,000 per election, but candidates may receive unlimited sums from political parties, as long as the donors don’t earmark the funds for a particular candidate. But Landry has the advantage of being the party’s chosen candidate in the state’s top-ticket race.
The unusual arrangement has drawn the ire of some of Louisiana’s top Republicans, including challengers to Landry. It also comes far earlier in the election cycle than most such transfers. The link between Landry and the GOP could help him further sharpen his edge in fundraising.
Brent Littlefield, Landry’s campaign spokesperson, said Landry will report about $6.5 million on hand between the campaign and his leadership PAC when reports are due next month. That doesn’t include the portion of the recent windfall the party has kept, some of which it is already spending some on mail and other advertising for Landry.
In November, the party got $215,000 from Landry’s PAC and two firms connected to Shane Guidry, perhaps Landry’s most important benefactor. That was nearly all the money the party took in that month.
In December, the money started piling up faster. Lockport businessmen Ross and Rudolph Laris gave the party $125,000 collectively. California real estate magnate Robin Arkley, Jacksonville businessman Gerald Daniels and pro-Landry PAC LA Citizens for Job Creators gave $50,000 apiece. The Houston oil firm Grey Rock, GOP megadonor and Landry backer Lane Grigsby and several other first-time donors to the party each donated $25,000.
LAGOP Chair Louis Gurvich said the party has received an “overwhelmingly positive response” after its endorsement of Landry.
“Donors to the Republican Party know that we have endorsed Jeff Landry for governor and that we are committed to electing Republicans up and down the ballot,” he said in a text message. “Donations to the party are to help elect Republicans at all levels, including our endorsed candidate for governor.”
Landry’s PAC also donated $90,000 to “The Governor’s Victory Fund,” which Gurvich said is a “fund established at the LAGOP to help elect a Republican governor.”
At a recent meeting of the state party, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who announced Friday she will challenge Landry, traded barbs with Gurvich about how the party is spending its money. In an interview, she said she’s concerned that Gurvich can spend much of the party’s excess cash without oversight.
Hewitt said it’s nothing new for gubernatorial candidates to coordinate with state parties, but she said it was “poor judgment” for the party to endorse Landry for an open seat before the field was set. And she said she believes the endorsement was at least partly motivated by the money now flowing between the two. She predicted party leaders with consulting businesses will wind up getting contracts from Landry’s campaign.
“It’s unprecedented to endorse a candidate this early with other Republicans in the race for an open seat,” she said. “What the state party is supposed to do is build the party and support all Republican candidates in the primary.”
Gurvich said Hewitt’s accusation about party leaders getting contracts with Landry’s campaign is baseless, and said “personal attacks totally unsupported by facts should not be part of any campaign.”
Treasurer John Schroder, who is also a Republican running for governor, has also blasted the state GOP's Landry endorsement, saying previously the decision is about “money and inside party politics.”
Littlefield, Landry’s campaign spokesperson, said the endorsement was a “grassroots” effort, involving conversations with members of the state central committee, who are elected to help steer the party. He also noted this is the third time the GOP has endorsed Landry while he was not an incumbent, after backing him in a congressional bid in 2010 against another Republican and for a challenge to then-Attorney General Buddy Caldwell, also a Republican, in 2015.
When whipping votes for the endorsement, Littlefield said, the Landry campaign talked to party members about the need for a “strong party” to elect Republicans up and down the ballot.
“There’s no doubt that people want to support the effort to elect Republicans, and there’s excitement around the fact the party is unified and selected Jeff to be the candidate for governor,” he said.