The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
LAGOP Chair Louis Gurvich wrote in a newsletter Monday that Graves, R-Baton Rouge – who according to Gurvich’s newsletter is about to announce for governor, shouldn’t risk upsetting Landry’s path to the governor’s mansion “for the sake of one congressman’s ego.”
Graves’ office hasn’t returned messages seeking comment in the past week, as the field of candidates has started taking shape.
But Richard Lipsey, a Republican donor who has also backed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, excoriated Gurvich and other party leaders Tuesday. He said in his own letter that the Republican brass is “incompetent” and that Gurvich’s letter was “pitiful.”
The spat is the latest in an ongoing fight over the state party’s unusual decision to endorse a candidate in the governor’s race well before the primary, which has upset a wide array of Republicans. A range of GOP elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who opted out of the race, and Treasurer John Schroder and state Sen Sharon Hewitt, both of whom are running for governor, have blasted the decision to back Landry for the open seat so early.
Gurvich’s public warning to Graves comes in the wake of their gripes, as the field has started to clarify. Schroder, Nungesser and Hewitt all announced their decisions within the last two weeks, while Landry has been in the race since the fall. Independent Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy is also in. Democrats are still looking for a standard-bearer: Edwards’ secretary of transportation Shawn Wilson, Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt and East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore are all looking at the race.
Graves is the biggest name still undecided on the race after Nungesser, U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy all opted out.
Gurvich and the party’s executive committee are elected by the 230-member Republican State Central Committee, which is made up of party activists elected by registered Republicans. Gurvich has said the decision to back Landry was a “grassroots” effort by members of the central committee, not leadership.
Gurvich declined to comment for this story. Lipsey didn’t return calls seeking comment.
Iin his newsletter Monday, titled “Unity is Our Only Path to Victory,” Gurvich wrote that while Graves is “likable” and effective in Congress, it would be a “terrible mistake” for him to run for governor. He laid out five reasons, including that Graves would be betraying a “sacred compact” with the voters who just re-elected him; that he would imperil the House GOP’s ability to get things done with a slim majority; and that he would have to “relentlessly attack” Landry to win, repeating the dynamics of 2015 and 2019.
Gurvich also suggested that Edwards, a Democrat, might run for Graves’ House seat, which is a heavily Republican district, if Graves were to seek the governor’s mansion.
“The LAGOP has already united behind Jeff Landry, and donations are flooding in,” Gurvich wrote. “Everything points to a successful fundraising campaign over the next several months, and with only minor candidates to oppose him, Jeff’s pathway to the governorship has been eased considerably. Why change all that for the sake of one congressman’s ego?”
Lipsey responded that Republicans aren’t going to let a “select group of insiders pick their candidate.” He said Republicans “don’t trust” the party’s leadership to pick their candidate, noting that some of the party’s leaders have backed Mike Lindell – the CEO of MyPillow, and a prominent peddler of election-fraud conspiracy theories – for Republican National Committee chair.
“In this pitiful diatribe Louis Gurvich actually states that if Garret Graves becomes Louisiana governor his congressional seat could fall to a Democrat,” Lipsey wrote. “The seat which Garret won with over 80 percent is solid Republican. Drawing on comments from some of my friends, I would hope that Mr. Gurvich is only lying because I hope he is not that unintelligent.”