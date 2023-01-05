U.S. Sen. John Kennedy would have been the big fish in the governor’s race this year.
His decision to stay out of the pond will set off a series of ripples, as Republicans vie to become the leading candidate to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in a race that a Republican is expected to win.
Kennedy’s announcement Wednesday that he will stay put gives Attorney General Jeff Landry the strongest position right now. He’s the only major formally announced candidate, has a prolific fundraising operation and – unusually in an open race – has the endorsement of the state Republican Party.
But observers say there is a wide lane for a more moderate Republican to take him down. Landry has staked out the far right, jumping into culture-war skirmishes that animate the GOP base, but making a significant number of enemies at the same time. Pollsters say his high unfavorables could open up a path for another Republican to advance out of what is expected to be a bruising jungle primary.
So far, the most prominent Republicans publicly considering the race are Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, both of whom could run to Landry’s left.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are looking to get behind one strong candidate, under the premise that there is a reliable bloc of voters, totaling about 40% of the electorate, who will go for the Democrat in a primary. Assuming Democrats can mostly rally behind one candidate, that person would be a lock for the runoff.
Democrats, of course, hope to do more than just get a candidate into the runoff, though Louisiana has become a reliably Republican state. Eight years ago, Edwards used his military background and conservative stances on key cultural issues to win a shocking upset against former U.S. Sen. David Vitter And he fended off attacks from Trump to win a close re-election battle in 2019.
The Democrat hoping to shock the world this time could be Shawn Wilson, the secretary of the state transportation department under Edwards. In a statement Wednesday, Wilson said he’s giving the race a hard look.
“Public polling or others has consistently shown I am by far the strongest Democratic candidate considering this race and my family and I are giving a campaign the prayerful and informed consideration necessary,” Wilson said in a statement.
'Highly contentious' campaign likely
AP Marullo, a New Orleans businessman, said Thursday he is paying for a 1,000-person poll to survey the race, with Wilson and Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt as the Democrats and Landry, Nungesser and Schroder as the Republicans. Marullo, who said he identifies as a moderate to conservative Democrat, said he wants to get good data on the best candidate, adding that he is opposed to Landry.
“Finding the alternate best candidate for a potential Jeff Landry (challenge) is important to me,” he said.
Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, said the Democrats’ only real chance of winning is to coalesce behind one contender.
He also said Kennedy’s decision “guarantees a more crowded pool of candidates and a highly contentious campaign.”
Nungesser, who has shown more of a willingness to work with Democrats and is favored by some moderate observers, has said he’ll announce his decision on Jan. 10th. Schroder, who told his supporters this time last year he was planning to run, has also said he’ll announce soon.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, a Mandeville Republican, is also planning on running and is set to announce his decision in the “next few weeks.” State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, another potential candidate, said she’s still considering “how I am best suited to serve Louisiana in the future.”
The state GOP’s endorsement of Landry has already resulted in serious money flowing to the party, which has fewer restrictions on the size of contributions it can accept than does Landry’s campaign.
Last year, the party averaged $38,000 a month in donations before the Landry endorsement. The month after the endorsement, its coffers swelled by $228,000 – 94% of which came from donors or companies with ties to Landry.
The party reported an even bigger haul in December, taking in a staggering $521,000. That included a $100,000 donation from Ross Laris, a Raceland businessman. Robin Arkley, a California businessman; Gerald Daniels, a Florida businessman; and LA Citizens for Job Creators, a pro-Landry PAC, each donated $50,000. The party is holding a fundraiser benefiting Landry in D.C. at the end of the month.
Lane Grigsby, a prolific GOP donor who chipped in $25,000 to the party in December, said Thursday that Landry is no shoo-in, but still holds a “tremendous advantage.”
Grigbsy, 81, said he’s going “all in” for Landry this year.
“I think it's difficult for anyone… to raise the type of money to run for governor in the state of Louisiana,” Grigsby said. “(Landry’s) got probably $7 million, especially with the Republican Party endorsement, and he gets to use the Republican Party as a fundraiser for his campaign.”
Other wild cards
With both Louisiana’s U.S. senators out of the equation, talk has reemerged that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, could throw a new wrinkle into the race. Graves was a longtime staffer in Congress before being tapped by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal to run the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, and has made a name for himself on flooding and traffic issues.
Graves didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday.
As Landry touts his party endorsement and his fund-raising prowess, an “anybody but Landry” movement is also brewing. Trey Ourso, who ran the pro-Edwards Gumbo PAC in 2015 and 2019, predicted such a campaign will materialize, though he doesn’t know whether it will be through Gumbo PAC or another organization. Gumbo PAC tweeted a mockup of an “ABL” sticker in response to a Landry campaign video recently.
“I expect there’s going to be an appetite for an anti-Landry campaign,” he said. “I don’t know exactly where that’s gonna fall.”
Gumbo PAC was first formed in 2015, to oppose Vitter. Widely considered the frontrunner, Vitter advanced to a runoff against Edwards as expected, but attacks by fellow Republicans, largely centered around his prostitution scandal, left him weak. Edwards defeated him handily.
Bernie Pinsonat, a pollster, said a Kennedy gubernatorial bid could have avoided the type of GOP “bloodletting” that played out in 2015. Now, the race is more unpredictable.
“That is the big danger for Republicans,” Pinsonat said. “Will they go back to chaos, or have some kind of orderly process?”