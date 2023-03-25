Myers and Faircloth

Louise Hines Myers, left, and Jordan Faircloth, right, are headed to a runoff in the race for a seat on the 19th Judicial District court. 

 Campaign submissions

Louise Hines Myers and Jordan Faircloth are headed to a runoff in the election for a judgeship in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Myers received 47% of the vote and Faircloth received 34% of the vote Saturday, according to complete but unofficial results. Because no candidate got more than 50% of the vote, voters will select between the two in an April 29 election.

Myers, 39, is a prosecutor in the 19th JDC. Faircloth, 40, is an attorney and former LSU baseball pitcher.

Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, received 16% of the vote. Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.

Turnout in the race was 14%.

The seat on the 19th Judicial District bench represents voters in the southern part of the parish. It was previously held by Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6. 

