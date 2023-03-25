Louise Hines Myers and Jordan Faircloth are headed to a runoff in the election for a judgeship in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Myers received 47% of the vote and Faircloth received 34% of the vote Saturday, according to complete but unofficial results. Because no candidate got more than 50% of the vote, voters will select between the two in an April 29 election.
Myers, 39, is a prosecutor in the 19th JDC. Faircloth, 40, is an attorney and former LSU baseball pitcher.
Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, received 16% of the vote. Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.
Turnout in the race was 14%.
The seat on the 19th Judicial District bench represents voters in the southern part of the parish. It was previously held by Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6.