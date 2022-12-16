Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws.
But the board decided not to take any enforcement action against Landry, and instead admonished him and told him not to use campaign funds to pay for a car in the future. The board – which has come under fire for lax enforcement – also kept the matter confidential.
The board sent a letter to Landry’s attorney, Charlie Spies, on Nov. 18 saying Landry used his campaign to pay “a portion of the note on a motor vehicle.” The letter, which was labeled “confidential,” indicated the board didn’t buy Landry’s defense, and said the payments were improper.
Landry’s explanation was that he purchased the car with personal funds, and was simply reimbursing himself for the portion of time he used the car for campaign purposes, said Brent Littlefield, Landry’s spokesperson.
“Jeff Landry did not violate any statute or law and purchased the vehicle in question on his own using his own credit. It was not purchased by the political campaign,” Littlefield said.
Landry, a Republican who rose to power during the Tea Party wave before becoming attorney general in 2015, is the first Republican to announce his bid for governor in 2023. He secured an unusual early endorsement from the Louisiana Republican Party, making him the de facto frontrunner to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The board cited a state law that says candidates can’t use campaign funds to purchase “immovable property or a motor vehicle.”
It’s not clear why the board decided not to take any action against Landry. If it had, the matter likely would have been handled by the Ethics Adjudicatory Board, which could fine Landry and require him to pay his campaign back if he lost the case, according to Gray Sexton, a Baton Rouge attorney who handles ethics cases and previously served as general counsel to the Ethics Board.
The board said that, although the payments violated the law, the statute of limitations for action had already expired because they were reported more than a year ago.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the Board declined to pursue any enforcement action in these matters,” Ethics Board attorney Charles Reeves Jr. wrote in the letter. He continued that Landry should “make every effort” to follow campaign finance laws in the future.
“Mr. Landry should not use his campaign funds to pay any portion of the purchase price of a motor vehicle,” he wrote. “Additionally Mr. Landry should maintain proper record-keeping associated with his campaign vehicle expenses.”
Kathleen Allen, the administrator for the Ethics Board, declined to comment in an email, citing confidentiality rules. The board’s chair, La Koshia Roberts, also declined to comment.
“General Landry and his campaign have fully complied with the law and the board correctly declined to take action on this politically motivated accusation,” Spies said in an interview.
Campaign finance records show Landry used campaign funds for “partial payment on suburban note” starting in 2017. The $322 monthly payments ended in 2019 and totaled about $11,600.
Sexton said the board occasionally tells a candidate or elected official that it has decided not to move forward with a punishment even though it believes the official ran afoul of the law, usually because it’s a relatively insignificant violation. He said if the matter had gone to the Ethics Adjudicatory Board, it could have required Landry to pay the money back; it could also have imposed a fine of up to $2,500 if it found it was a “willful” violation. The board acts as a court, where Landry would have been able to defend himself.
Landry’s use of campaign money has come under question before. In March, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate reported that the attorney general had paid more than $420,000 in campaign funds to a staffing company he owns. Landry has said it’s more efficient to have his employees work for the staffing company than directly for the campaign, but critics have said the unusual arrangement lacks transparency and could be enriching Landry.