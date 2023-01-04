U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who represented the biggest name in the potential field of candidates for Louisiana governor in 2023, is not running for the job.
Kennedy, a Republican from Madisonville who just won re-election to another six-year term in the Senate, told supporters in an email that he has decided to stay in D.C.
"I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not run for governor," he wrote. "Senator and governor are very different jobs. At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate."
The highly anticipated decision will begin to clarify the field in a wide-open race for Louisiana's top office. To date, the only major announced candidate is Attorney General Jeff Landry.
But Kennedy's demurral may open the door for two other Republicans elected to statewide office -- Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder -- to run. Both had said they were waiting to see what Kennedy did.
Last month, Nungesser said he'd announce his plans Jan. 10, but strongly suggested he'd run if Kennedy didn't.
“If he runs, it’s a big problem for Jeff,” Nungesser said then. “If he doesn’t, I have to run. Jeff is not a good person.”
Schroder, who is close to Kennedy, has also indicated he wouldn't run if Kennedy did. He declined to comment Wednesday.
Louisiana's other U.S. senator, Bill Cassidy, also considered a bid for governor but opted out.
Kennedy was considered the most formidable candidate in the potential field to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited. Six days after cruising to re-election to the Senate in last fall’s midterms, Kennedy released a poll showing him leading a potential field of candidates for governor. He said then he would announce his decision soon, prompting widespread speculation that he would seek the governor's office.
The Louisiana Republican Party broke with precedent to give Landry an early endorsement in the governor’s race, a move that angered several of Louisiana’s top Republican officials.
Landry has already amassed significant money for his gubernatorial bid, with $3 million on hand as of the last reports and multiple super PACs supporting him. Nungesser had $2.4 million on hand at last check.
Kennedy’s poll showed him leading a large field with 22% of the vote. It had Shawn Wilson, Edwards’ transportation secretary, as the Democrat in the race. Wilson has said he's considering a run.
The decision sets the stage for what could be a rollicking primary. It’s unclear which major Democrat will run, but a Democrat would be favored to make a runoff against the top-finishing Republican. Louisiana has a unique "jungle primary" system that pits all candidates against one another in the primary, regardless of party.
Neither Nungesser nor Schroder, both of whom are expected to announce their decisions in the coming weeks, tipped their hand immediately Wednesday.
“Sen. Kennedy continues to play a vital role in fighting for Louisiana in the United States Senate,” Nungesser said in a statement. “I have always enjoyed our friendship and working relationship. We share a common interest in making our state the best it can be. And, I look forward to continuing working with Sen. Kennedy for all of Louisiana.”
Katie Bernhardt, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, has promised that Democrats -- despite their sagging fortunes in Louisiana generally -- will field a serious gubernatorial candidate.
She said Wednesday that Democrats are "focused on moving our state forward and delivering for Louisiana families, not the Republican in-fighting we are seeing from Washington and right here at home."
"For 8 years, Gov. John Bel Edwards has worked to improve education, create jobs, and update our infrastructure," she added. "We’re working to field a candidate that will continue his legacy."
In response to a question about a poll reportedly set to be released showing her as a candidate for governor, Bernhardt said she is "humbled that fellow stakeholders are stepping up to get independent data that will be helpful" in fielding the best candidate. She said her "primary objective" is to make sure the party fields the best candidate.
John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge pollster, said Kennedy’s decision should open a path for other Republicans who were reluctant to “challenge a political titan like that.”
“It also brings up the question of any other late entrants joining the race,” he said, raising the possibility that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves or another high-profile Republican could join the fray.