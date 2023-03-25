Livingston Parish voters rejected Saturday a new 1-cent sales tax that would have paid for raises for teachers and other school district employees.
Meanwhile, voters in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes approved school tax renewals by comfortable margins. East Baton Rouge voters also sent Louise Hines Myers and Jordan Faircloth to a runoff in an election for a 19th Judicial District judgeship.
The new tax in Livingston would have paid for a 10% pay raise for all employees, with a minimum increase of $2,500. But voters rejected the proposal by a margin of 54% to 46%, according to complete but unofficial results; 17,699 people voted, for a turnout of about 20.5%.
School district leaders said the tax was necessary to make the district's pay more competitive with other nearby school systems. They said difficulty hiring teachers contributed to the district falling out of the state's top 10 highest-rated districts for academic performance last year.
District leaders have also blamed uncompetitive pay for serious shortages of support staff. For example, a dearth of school bus drivers got so severe that principals and other employees learned how to drive buses to pick up missing routes.
But critics of the tax proposal have argued that the parish School Board and superintendent should cut spending elsewhere in the budget to find money for the raises instead of raising taxes.
Other elections
Ascension Parish voters signed off on keeping three property taxes for the parish school district worth a total of 33 mills. The taxes are expected bring in $46.7 million for employee pay, building maintenance, and classroom and safety technology.
East Baton Rouge voters approved of renewing four property taxes for the school district worth a total of 18.3 mills. Those taxes are expected to raise a total of $79 million to fund district operations and employee salaries.
A "mill" is $1 of taxes for every $1,000 in property value.
In the East Baton Rouge judicial election, Myers, a local prosecutor, received 47% of the vote and Faircloth, an attorney and former LSU baseball pitcher, received 34%. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, voters will choose between the two in an April 29 runoff.
Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, received 16% of the vote. Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.
Turnout in the judicial race was 14%.
The winner of the runoff election will replace Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6.