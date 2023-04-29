Voters have selected Louise Hines Myers to be the newest judge on the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Myers received 58% of the 17,720 total votes cast with all 140 precincts reporting Saturday, according to unofficial results; her opponent, Jordan Faircloth, received 42%.
The unofficial voter turnout was 13.5%.
The two were in a runoff after receiving the most votes of four candidates in an election March 25 in which Myers received 47% of the vote and Faircloth received 34%.
Myers, 39, is a prosecutor in the district attorney's office who has handled murder cases, gang violence and sex crimes in the 19th JDC since 2011.
Faircloth, 40, is a former LSU baseball pitcher and has been a Baton Rouge attorney since 2008.
Last month, voters winnowed the field to those two candidates. Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, got 16% of the vote, and Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.
The seat on the 19th Judicial District bench represents voters in the southern part of the parish. It was previously held by Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6.