State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, is running for governor.
Hewitt announced Friday she intends to compete for the open seat, which is being vacated by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.
As chair of the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, Hewitt led the Senate GOP’s redistricting efforts last year, and had influence on voting issues, gubernatorial appointments and legislative affairs. She is also chair of the Senate GOP delegation.
Hewitt said in a statement she's running to cut taxes and grow the economy, touting her business background.
“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt said. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love."
She joins Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder, who are both also Republicans, in the field of declared candidates. The field is expected to get crowded after U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser all opted out of the race.
If elected, Hewitt would be the state’s first woman Republican governor. Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, the only woman to serve as the state's chief executive, was a Democrat.
At this point, Landry holds a big fundraising edge over his competitors, and he also wields an unusual early endorsement by the state Republican party. But challengers hope to capitalize on Landry's tendency to be a polarizing force in state politics, which stems from his eagerness to wade into divisive cultural issues and engage in public spats with other elected officials.
Hewitt graduated from LSU with an engineering degree before working her way up the ladder at Shell Oil. She has touted her status as one of the first female executives of an oil major; she oversaw Shell’s central deepwater assets in the Gulf.
She was first elected to the Senate in 2015 and is term-limited from the Senate after this year.