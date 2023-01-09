The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put.
Treasurer John Schroder, a Mandeville Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came less than a week after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a close ally, announced he was taking a pass on the race.
In something of a surprise, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, another north shore Republican who has hinted for months that he would run for governor, said Monday that he will instead seek re-election. Nungesser had recently signaled he would probably run if Kennedy didn’t, in part because he didn’t want Attorney General Jeff Landry – a political adversary and the first major Republican to announce a run for governor – to have an easy path to election.
Nungesser’s demurral leaves open a lane for a Republican to run as a moderate against Landry, who has staked out a pro-Donald Trump, far-right position.
Shortly after Schroder announced his entry, Landry – who has already locked up the endorsement of the state Republican Party – tweeted an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Bossier City, one of five Republicans in Louisiana’s House delegation. Landry had already locked up the support of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette.
The flurry of activity Monday brought much more clarity to the highly anticipated race after months of speculation about what Louisiana’s top Republicans would do. A Republican is widely expected to win the race, after Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, scored an improbable win in 2015 and held the spot for eight years in a state that is increasingly red.
The decisions by Nungesser and Schroder left few big names on the GOP side who are still considering the race.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, are both eyeing a bid. Hewitt said Monday she will announce her intentions “very soon,” while Nelson said last week he is planning a run and will announce his decision in the coming weeks.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, is also considered a possible contender, but his staff didn’t respond to messages Monday.
Hunter Lundy, an attorney running as an independent, has said he is in the race.
Schroder, a former state representative who became treasurer in 2017, announced his bid in a letter to supporters. His campaign didn’t respond to messages seeking further comment.
“God willing, I will be your next governor,” Schroder said in the letter. “"The campaign is not going to be an easy one. We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win but it's a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.”
Democrats are also searching for a standard-bearer. Shawn Wilson, an Edwards appointee who runs the Department of Transportation and Development, has been the most vocal about his interest, saying last week that polling shows he’s the strongest candidate. But New Orleans businessman AP Marullo is funding a poll that also includes as a potential candidate Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt, who said her goal is to find the best person to take on Landry and other Republicans.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore, a 14-year incumbent, also said he’s “strongly considering” the race, but hasn’t made a decision yet. The Democrat said he’s “very happy” with his current job but that a host of people have asked him to take a hard look at the race. He also noted that, in Louisiana’s “jungle primary” system, any Democrat might have a difficult path to a runoff if more than one enters the race.
Nungesser’s decision was likely the biggest surprise. A Republican who has proven willing to work with Democrats, including Edwards, Nungesser had promoted himself as a potential candidate for months. Last month, he said last month that if Kennedy doesn’t run, “I have to run. Jeff is not a good person.”
But Nungesser said in a statement Monday that the pandemic and a series of devastating hurricanes have taken a toll on tourism, and he wants to continue overseeing the state’s tourism efforts as lieutenant governor. He was set to announce the decision Tuesday but a draft of the statement leaked.
In an interview, Nungesser said it was a “tough decision” but he feels obligated to continue working on tourism issues. He also said he thinks it will be a crowded field and that voters will pick a good candidate. Nungesser is frequently at odds with Landry.
“I think you’re going to see some good men and women get in this race,” he said. “I’ve got to believe the good people of Louisiana are going to rally around somebody that has the heart to help all of Louisiana. I suspect, as y’all have said, it’s going to be a crowded field. … You’ll see some men and women get in the race and hopefully one of the good people rise to the top."
Landry, meanwhile, is likely to report a significant fundraising advantage over any of his challengers next month.
Robert Collins, a professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University, said Nungesser’s decision opens up a lane in the middle for a moderate Republican, and predicted a host of state legislators could jump in.
“The theory was (Nungesser) was going to be able to get a good bit of Democratic votes, crossover votes,” Collins said. “I think it’s basically going to be a free-for-all.”
Nungesser’s move leaves House Speaker Clay Schexnayder in a tough position. Schexnayder was eyeing a bid for lieutenant governor with the expectation that Nungesser would run for governor, leaving an open seat. It was not immediately clear Monday whether he was still considering a bid for the state’s No. 2 position.