A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis.
Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, covering similar territory to Louisiana’s only Democratic congressional seat, held by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter. And while PSC incumbents have historically coasted to re-election and attracted little interest from voters, Boissiere is facing the toughest re-election battle of his career.
He has served on the commission since 2005, and is seeking a fourth and final term. He is backed by leaders of utilities like Entergy and business groups like LABI, which has donated to a pro-Boissiere super PAC. Gov. John Bel Edwards cut an ad endorsing him in the home stretch.
Lewis, meanwhile, is backed by environmental advocates who have spent big to unseat Boissiere. Critics of Boissiere and the PSC are hoping a more progressive face on the commission will push policies like hurricane preparedness and transitioning to clean energy.
The runoff, rare for an incumbent commissioner, has drawn outsized money and interest. Voters historically don’t pay much attention to the PSC, and it mostly operates in obscurity.
But the commission is tasked with consequential decisions – setting electric rates, regulating utilities and preparing the electric grid for hurricanes, to name a few. Climate change is imbuing those tasks with a greater sense of urgency. Proponents of the governor’s climate task force’s net-zero goals have increasingly leaned on the PSC to try to get the power sector to move more quickly away from fossil fuels.
The race comes as ratepayers are facing stubbornly high electric bills, largely the result of utilities’ heavy reliance on natural gas, which has soared in cost.
Lewis has blasted Boissiere and the PSC as feckless regulators who have been asleep at the wheel. He has promised to make bold changes to accelerate the transition to renewables; bolster the grid to better withstand hurricanes; and tackle “excessive” fees from utilities. Lewis and a super PAC supporting him, Keep the Lights On, have also targeted Boissiere for taking campaign contributions from utilities the commission regulates.
Boissiere has defended the work of the PSC, touting steps the agency has already taken to approve solar farms and tamp down Entergy’s rates. He has also noted that he’s one of only two Democrats on the five-member body, making it difficult to move the PSC toward more progressive policies.
In response to attacks on his campaign funding, Boissiere has hit back, criticizing Lewis for benefitting from out-of-state environmental groups. The Environmental Defense Fund is the main backer of the super PAC supporting Lewis.
Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May sent employees an email this week encouraging them to vote, and suggesting that Boissiere was the company's preferred candidate.
“Chairman Boissiere continues to demonstrate a deep knowledge of our industry, regulation, and their obligation to treat all stakeholders fairly,” he wrote. “His challenger, Davante Lewis, has benefited from out of state interests that have spent more than a million dollars attempting to unseat Chairman Boissiere.”
In a statement, Entergy spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said the company encourages everyone to learn more about the candidates, and said its workers live here too.
“While Entergy DOES NOT recommend who our employees vote for, we encourage all employees, and residents, to take part in democracy and all local elections that directly affect us all,” he said. “A vote is always important and who you vote for is a personal choice.”
On Friday, Lewis’ campaign was touting endorsements by the third- and fourth-place finishers in the primary and Lewis was stumping for votes at the St. Roch Market in New Orleans. His campaign also noted that environmental activist Sharon Lavigne was backing him.