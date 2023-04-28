East Baton Rouge Parish will select a new judge Saturday for the 19th Judicial District Court.
Louise Hines Myers and Jordan Faircloth are in a runoff after receiving the most votes of four candidates in an election March 25. Myers received 47% of the vote and Faircloth received 34%.
Myers, 39, is a prosecutor in the district attorney's office who has handled murder cases, gang violence and sex crimes in the 19th JDC since 2011.
Faircloth, 40, is a former LSU baseball pitcher and has been a Baton Rouge attorney since 2008.
Last month, voters winnowed the field to those two candidates. Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, got 16% of the vote, and Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.
The seat on the 19th Judicial District bench represents voters in the southern part of the parish. It was previously held by Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place and get other information, go to geauxvote.com.
Elsewhere in the area, St. Gabriel voters will select a mayor, police chief and city council members. St. Helena voters will weigh in on a sales tax and property tax for the parish school system.