State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor.
Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past.”
“If Louisiana were just average in the country, we’d all live four years longer and get a 33% raise,” he said. “That’s what bad government is costing us: four years of our lives and a third of our income.”
Nelson has pushed for a dramatic conservative reshaping of Louisiana’s tax code to abolish the income tax, as well as changes to the state’s elementary education policies. He is typically a reliable vote for the conservative wing of the state House. But he has shown an independent streak. For instance, he pushed for legalized recreational marijuana, arguing the state’s prohibition on the drug has failed.
He was elected in 2019, beating out fellow Republican Vince Liuzza in a runoff. His House district is heavily Republican.
Nelson graduated from Mandeville High and got engineering and law degrees at LSU before joining the foreign service in the U.S. State Department. He lived in Washington, D.C., Germany and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. He currently runs his own consulting firm, where he said he does project management for IT, health care and construction industries.
He joins an increasingly crowded field. Attorney General Jeff Landry has been in the race for months, locking up the state Republican Party’s endorsement and amassing a formidable war chest. Treasurer John Schroder and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt are the other Republicans who have announced they’re running.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, remains undecided, but has said he's taking a close look at the race. No Democrats have announced, but at least three -- state transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, state Democratic Party chair Katie Bernhardt and East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore -- are sizing up the field as well. Independent attorney Hunter Lundy has also announced he's running.
Nelson faces longer odds than the other Republicans in the race, with little name recognition as a relative newcomer to state politics in a House district, which are smaller than Senate districts. But jumping from the House to the governor's mansion would not be completely unprecedented. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was a little-known state representative when he pulled off a shocking upset in 2015.