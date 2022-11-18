The head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigned amid a deepening crisis inside the state's youth lockups that has included escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall that the agency recently said had forced it to stop accepting youth into its custody.
OJJ Deputy Secretary William "Bill" Sommers served atop the agency since 2020 and submitted his resignation to Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday, Edwards said in a statement. Sommers will be succeeded by current OJJ Assistant Secretary Otha "Curtis" Nelson, Jr., who has taken a leading role in the state's controversial plan to transition some high-risk youth to a new lockup at the State Penitentiary at Angola.
"I am grateful to Bill for his service to our state,” Edwards said. “He joined us during one of the most difficult periods in Louisiana’s history, leading OJJ through the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating natural disasters."
Sommers' departure from OJJ followed the recent resignations of two top officials at Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services — another agency that serves the state's youth that has been under fire, like OJJ, for issues stemming from chronic understaffing and funding woes.
Edwards thanked Sommers for working to address OJJ's recent struggles, saying that juvenile justice work poses massive challenges in the best of times and was made even more difficult by COVID-19.
"At the same time we were seeing increases in young people entering the juvenile justice system, there were unprecedented challenges in hiring and retaining of staff for juvenile justice agencies across the country," he said. "These challenges have contributed to several unfortunate incidents in Louisiana."
This is a developing story and will be updated.